Max Fashion Unveils a One-Stop Back-to-School Edit for Kids, from Trend-Led Styles to Backpacks and Stationery

Trend-led everyday dressing for boys and girls aged 2–16, with Buy 1 Get 1 Free on school bags in KSA and a flat 40% off across the rest of the GCC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion , the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its new Back-to-School Collection for kids, bringing everything families need for the new term under one roof, continuing the Back to Cool energy it has made its own — familiar, yet ever evolving. The collection captures the undeterred excitement of a return to normalcy, a shared sense of optimism and togetherness that comes with a new term, framing the season not just as a comeback, but as a step forward. Spanning apparel, school bags, stationery, lunch boxes, water bottles, shoes and hair accessories for boys and girls aged 2–16, the collection is built to take the cost and the guesswork out of the back-to-school list.On the apparel side, playful graphics, versatile denim and easy-to-wear separates are designed to mix and match effortlessly, giving families more looks from fewer buys. The 2–8 years range keeps things fun and fuss-free with cheerful graphics, colourful co-ords and comfortable essentials, while the 8–16 years collection steps things up with elevated silhouettes, on-trend polos, relaxed new denim fits and fashion-led dresses that let older kids express themselves. Presented in a fresh palette of blues, greens, soft yellows, and neutrals, every piece is designed to layer and pair with ease.Character favourites run right through the range, across both clothing and accessories. Kids can head back to class with Sonic, Disney, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and KPop Demon Hunters, on everything from graphic tees and co-ords to backpacks, lunch boxes, and water bottles, turning the school-day essentials into something children are genuinely excited to carry.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing at Max Fashion, said: “Every parent knows how quickly the back-to-school list adds up. We wanted to make that easier, so families can find everything in one place, from uniforms and shoes to bags, lunch boxes, and stationery, and still stay within budget. Children should feel excited about the new term and confident in what they are wearing, and no parent should have to choose between style, quality and value. That is exactly what Max Fashion stands for.”Beyond clothing, the collection covers the full school-day kit. School bags come in durable, on-trend designs across every age group, with Buy 1 Get 1 Free in Saudi Arabia and a flat 40% off across the rest of the GCC. Alongside them sit stationery, lunch boxes and water bottles, school shoes built for long days on the move, and hair accessories to finish the look, so parents can tick off the entire list in a single trip.With its mix-and-match versatility, character favourites and unbeatable value across apparel and essentials alike, Max Fashion’s Back-to-School Collection helps families across the region start the new term with confidence.The collection is now available across Max Fashion stores and online.For more information, visit https://www.maxfashion.com/

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