Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: An Indiana National Guard Soldier presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Mrs. Kim Lester during the 38th Infantry Division change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., July 19, 2026. The presentation of yellow roses symbolically welcomes the incoming command sergeant major's spouse to the division family. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco) Date Taken: 07.19.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:13 Photo ID: 9835866 VIRIN: 260719-A-DI363-8267 Resolution: 4202x2801 Size: 2.32 MB Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 38th Infantry Division Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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