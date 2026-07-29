Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/20/26-7/24/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, July 20 9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General meeting Virtual 11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting Virtual 12:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Virtual 1:30 pm: Media interview Office of the Attorney General Tuesday, July 21 9:25 am: Breakfast meeting Salt Lake City 11:00 am: Welcome at AAA Town Hall North Capitol Building 12:00 pm: Environment, Health, and Human Services Division meeting Salt Lake City Wednesday, July 22 9:45 am: Speech preparation Virtual 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Virtual 11:00 am: Attend OAG employee retirement celebration Provo Thursday, July 23 10:00 am: Breakfast meeting Salt Lake City 12:30 pm: Lunch meeting Perry 3:00 pm: Case briefing Virtual Friday, July 24 Office closed in observance of Pioneer Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.