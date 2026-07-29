Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/20/26-7/24/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, July 20
9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General meeting
Virtual
11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting
Virtual
12:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Virtual
1:30 pm: Media interview
Office of the Attorney General
Tuesday, July 21
9:25 am: Breakfast meeting
Salt Lake City
11:00 am: Welcome at AAA Town Hall
North Capitol Building
12:00 pm: Environment, Health, and Human Services Division meeting
Salt Lake City
Wednesday, July 22
9:45 am: Speech preparation
Virtual
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Virtual
11:00 am: Attend OAG employee retirement celebration
Provo
Thursday, July 23
10:00 am: Breakfast meeting
Salt Lake City
12:30 pm: Lunch meeting
Perry
3:00 pm: Case briefing
Virtual
Friday, July 24
Office closed in observance of Pioneer Day.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.