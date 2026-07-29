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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/20/26-7/24/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, July 20

9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General meeting 

Virtual 

11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting

Virtual

12:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting

Virtual 

1:30 pm: Media interview

Office of the Attorney General

Tuesday, July 21

9:25 am: Breakfast meeting

Salt Lake City

11:00 am: Welcome at AAA Town Hall 

North Capitol Building 

12:00 pm: Environment, Health, and Human Services Division meeting

Salt Lake City

Wednesday, July 22

9:45 am: Speech preparation

Virtual 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Virtual 

11:00 am: Attend OAG employee retirement celebration

Provo 

Thursday, July 23

10:00 am: Breakfast meeting

Salt Lake City

12:30 pm: Lunch meeting

Perry

3:00 pm: Case briefing

Virtual 

Friday, July 24

Office closed in observance of Pioneer Day.

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/20/26-7/24/26 

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