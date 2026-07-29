Nevada Will Be Democrats’ First True Test in the 2028 Presidential Primary—Here’s What Every Candidate Needs to Know.

As a diverse, union-strong battleground, Nevada will be Democrats’ first true test in the 2028 presidential nominating process, where a candidate will prove whether they can go the distance in a general election. With the presidential primary just around the corner, dozens of national leaders and potential candidates are already visiting our state. Here are five things any presidential hopeful needs to know ahead of Nevada’s contest on February 1st:

1. We Are The Broad Coalition Democrats Need To Win Back In Order To Flip The White House

As home to a majority working-class electorate, a rapidly growing Latino and AAPI population, a dominant Black political power base, strong organized labor, and urban, suburban and rural communities, Nevada tests candidates’ ability to appeal to diverse constituencies.

2. We Are A Union Strong, Working-Class State And Our Electorate Reflects That

As the most labor-dense state in the early calendar, we are union strong with organized labor representing 13% of our workforce and around 70% of Democratic primary voters not having a four-year college degree.

3. Nevada Primary Voters Value Electability Over Progressive Values

Nevada is now a primary contest. Counter to assumptions made by national pundits, the Democratic primary electorate in the Silver State also reflects the ideological balance of the national party. Survey research from earlier this year finds that primary voters prioritize electability and a majority identify as moderates or liberals, while only a quarter identify with the party’s progressive wing.

4. Dogged Organizing Is How You Win Here

In Nevada, elections are won by a field margin—it’s how Senator Cortez Masto won the closest Senate race in the country by fewer than 8,000 votes in 2022, and how Senator Rosen outperformed the top of the ticket and won in 2024.

Democrats win here because of our relentless political infrastructure, operating year-round organizing in multiple languages and across the entire state, and building relationships with voters and local stakeholders in the off-year. With two inexpensive media markets, election outcomes depend on candidates’ ability to build meaningful relationships and invest in a strategic ground game.

5. We Are Home To Some Of The Most Accessible Voting Laws In The Country Where Workers Get A Voice

After moving from a party-run caucus to a state-run primary following the 2020 election, Nevada has some of the nation’s most accessible election laws.

Nevada is home to a 24/7 economy and we’ve designed our election laws to ensure workers have the ability to make their voices heard no matter the hours they keep. We offer universal vote-by-mail, same-day voter registration, early voting, and a secure state-run presidential preference primary.

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