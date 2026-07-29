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LSU and Hyundai Steel Sign Master Research Agreement to Advance Next-Generation Steelmaking in Louisiana

New research partnership links the state’s flagship university and unified research enterprise to Hyundai Steel’s $5.8 billion electric-arc-furnace mill in Ascension Parish, with a focus on how to efficiently manufacture stronger and better steel and develop a long-term, skilled workforce pipeline for the industry.

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LSU and Hyundai Steel Sign Master Research Agreement to Advance Next-Generation Steelmaking in Louisiana

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