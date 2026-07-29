Senator Honig Welcomes $1.2 Million in State Funding for Harwinton Bridge Projects

July 29, 2026

Senator Paul Honig (D-Harwinton) today welcomed more than $1.2 million in state funding to help Harwinton replace two aging bridges, easing the cost of the projects for local taxpayers.

The funding, awarded through the CT Department of Transportation’s State Local Bridge Program, includes $600,750 for the full replacement of the Gale Road Bridge over a stream and $600,750 for the full replacement of the Birch Hill Road Bridge over Pickett Brook, for a combined state award of $1,201,500.

“Gale Road and Birch Hill Road bridges both needed replacement, and this $1.2 million in state funding means Harwinton taxpayers aren’t left to cover that cost alone,” Senator Honig said. “A bridge replacement is expensive for a town this size, and state funding is what makes projects like these possible without raising local taxes. I’m grateful to the Department of Transportation for recognizing Harwinton’s need, and for making sure our bridges stay safe for those of us who rely on them every day.”

The funding is part of a larger, $16.8 million round of the State Local Bridge Program, which is supporting the reconstruction of 13 bridges across 11 Connecticut towns and cities. The program operates as a cost-matching grant, covering 50% of project costs, with municipalities administering the design and construction while CTDOT oversees project milestones.

“Whether it’s kids going to school, people heading to work, or traveling to visit friends and family, every community depends on bridges that are safe and built to last,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “This grant program provides significant relief to our towns and cities, helping them tackle costly infrastructure projects they couldn’t take on alone.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Hugh McQuaid | hugh.mcquaid@cga.ct.gov |

Share this page: