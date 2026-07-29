Hope Re-Introduces Legislation to Protect Michiganders From Debt Collectors, Lower Costs for Workers, Families

LANSING, Mich., July 29, 2026 — Michigan House and Senate Democrats held a press conference today announcing the re-introduction of nine bills that would lower costs and provide long-term relief for thousands across Michigan. Previous iterations of the bills were recently vetoed by the governor on a technicality after House Republicans spent nearly two years and more than $300,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep financial relief from reaching Michigan families.

Among the bills being reintroduced is state Rep. Kara Hope’s (D-Holt) bill to modernize Michigan’s garnishment laws to better protect families’ essential property from debt collectors.

“My bill modernizes Michigan’s debt collection laws by protecting essential property from being taken when families experience financial hardship,” Hope said. “Michiganders deserve the chance to recover from financial hardship without losing their home, car, or the tools they need to work and move forward. I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation. Speaker Matt Hall’s unconstitutional obstruction delayed these debt-collection protections, but it did not end the fight. The work of governing should be about solving problems and protecting people, not playing political games.”

The nine-bill package targets affordability for Michigan workers and their families in a variety of sectors, including the development of retirement benefits for Michigan Department of Corrections officers, lowering healthcare costs for local public employees, and protecting assistance and benefit programs from debt collection.