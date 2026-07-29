Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Report Evaluates Growth Drivers, Challenges And Market Dynamics

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The Business Research Company’s Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiac assist devices and equipment market has witnessed significant growth recently and is set to continue expanding over the coming years. With advancements in technology and an increasing number of patients requiring cardiovascular support, this sector is gaining greater attention from healthcare providers and manufacturers alike. Below, we explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of this vital industry.

Strong Market Growth and Future Projections for Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment

The market for cardiac assist devices and equipment has experienced robust growth, increasing from $2.35 billion in 2025 to an expected $2.53 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This upward trend during the historic period is mainly driven by the rising incidence of advanced heart failure, the expansion of cardiac surgery programs, greater use of mechanical circulatory support devices, enhancements in implantable devices, and the growing number of specialized cardiac care facilities.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to accelerate further, reaching $3.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%. This rapid expansion is fueled by increasing demand for destination therapy devices, wider adoption of assist systems equipped with remote monitoring, growth in bridge-to-transplant procedures, substantial investments in next-generation cardiac technologies, as well as ongoing improvements in biocompatible materials and device miniaturization techniques. Key trends expected to influence this growth include the rising popularity of implantable assist devices, a shift toward minimally invasive cardiac support options, integration of remote patient monitoring tools, expansion of pediatric and specialized cardiac devices, and a stronger focus on enhancing long-term device reliability.

Understanding Cardiac Assist Devices and Their Purpose

Cardiac assist devices and equipment are electromechanical systems designed to help pump blood from the heart to the rest of the body. These devices can partially or fully take over the heart’s function when it is failing, thereby improving circulation, reducing cardiac workload, and offering life-saving support during critical conditions.

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Factors Stimulating Demand in the Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Market

One of the primary factors propelling growth in this market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) worldwide. Both developed and developing countries are seeing heightened demand for cardiac assist devices as the need for timely diagnosis, continuous monitoring, early-stage treatment, and prevention of cardiovascular conditions rises. For example, the American Heart Association projects that by 2035, 45.1% of the US population will experience some form of CVD. The total economic burden of these diseases is forecasted to reach $1.1 trillion by that time, with direct medical expenses expected to hit $748.7 billion and indirect costs around $368 billion. This widespread impact of cardiovascular conditions serves as a major driver for the cardiac assist devices and equipment industry.

Regional Overview of the Global Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global market for cardiac assist devices and equipment. Western Europe followed as the second-largest regional market. Other significant regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each providing unique growth opportunities and challenges for industry participants.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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