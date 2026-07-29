Carter, Steckloff Reintroduce Legislation to Protect Michigan’s History and Cultural Institutions

LANSING, Mich., July 29, 2026 — Michigan House and Senate Democrats held a press conference today announcing the re-introduction of nine bills that would lower costs and provide long-term relief for thousands across Michigan. Previous iterations of the bills were recently vetoed by the governor on a technicality after House Republicans spent nearly two years and more than $300,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep financial relief from reaching Michigan families.

Among the bills introduced were state Reps. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit) and Samantha Steckloff’s (D-Farmington Hills) bills to create a pathway to support and preserve Michigan’s historic museums.

“Michigan’s history belongs to all of us, and the institutions that preserve our state’s history are well worth protecting,” Carter said. “These bills give communities the tools to invest in their museums, preserve our shared stories and ensure future generations can learn from the past. That work is too important to leave behind, and the fight to protect these cultural treasures continues.”

“Republicans sat on these bills for far too long, plain and simple,” Steckloff said. “This is about more than just passing my bill — we should help communities across Michigan preserve their history and provide excellent educational spaces for Michiganders to learn from our past and grow into the future.”

The nine-bill package targets affordability for Michigan workers and their families in a variety of sectors, including the development of retirement benefits for Michigan Department of Corrections officers, lowering healthcare costs for local public employees, and protecting assistance and benefit programs from debt collection.