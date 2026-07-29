Mentzer Re-introduces Legislation to Help Corrections Officers with Retirement

LANSING, Mich., July 29, 2026 — Michigan House and Senate Democrats held a press conference today announcing the re-introduction of nine bills that would lower costs and provide long-term relief for thousands across Michigan. Previous iterations of the bills were recently vetoed by the governor on a technicality after House Republicans spent nearly two years and more than $300,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep financial relief from reaching Michigan families.

Among the bills introduced is state Rep. Denise Mentzer’s (D-Mt. Clemens) bill, a reintroduction of HB 4667 of 2023, which gives eligible corrections officers a pathway to join the Michigan State Police Retirement System, helping to recruit and retain officers. Mentzer issued the following statement after the press conference:

“It is essential that we support our correction workers, and these bills ensure they can retire with dignity. While the bills should have become law long ago, we are reintroducing them today because we will never stop fighting for working Michiganders. This is necessary legislation that provides real support for these public servants, and I am hopeful that we can finally get this done for Michigan’s working families.”

The nine-bill package targets affordability for Michigan workers and their families in a variety of sectors, lowering healthcare costs for local public employees and protecting assistance and benefit programs from debt collection.

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