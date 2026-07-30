Mindful Care Partners with NeuroKaire to Bring Brain Biology into Antidepressant Prescribing

NeuroKaire’s BrightKaire test will be part of routine care across Mindful Care’s clinics so clinicians can support smarter prescribing decisions

KEARNY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Care, a hybrid therapy and mental health urgent care provider operating in 6 states and licensed in 14 is partnering with precision psychiatry company NeuroKaire to bring brain-biology-based antidepressant selection into its clinical workflow. Through the partnership, Mindful Care’s clinicians can use a simple blood draw to evaluate how a patient's own brain cells respond to different antidepressants before one is prescribed. This marks the first time NeuroKaire’s BrightKaire test is available through a hybrid telemedicine platform, extending access beyond specialty psychiatric clinics.

Mental health treatment has become the largest category of telehealth care in the United States with over half of telehealth patients receiving a mental health diagnosis in the first quarter of 2026. However, even though more people are seeking help, the prescribing process behind their care has barely changed in the last decade. A diagnosis has historically not equaled a cure, with only about a third of depression patients responding to the first antidepressant they are prescribed. With each additional trial taking six to 12 weeks before a medication can be ruled out, patients get stuck in limbo. As telehealth opens up access to depression treatment, this trial-and-error prescribing remains one of the biggest obstacles standing between patients and relief.

It’s against this backdrop that Mindful Care is partnering with NeuroKaire to match their patients with the right anti-depressant sooner. Mindful Care’s model is built around same-day and next-day access to care, tailored to individual needs. This partnership extends that model with precision psychiatry, moving beyond matching symptoms to a standard drug list and toward prescribing informed by how a patient's own brain cells respond to medication.

This is made possible by NeuroKaire’s BrightKaire test which creates a personalized “brain in a dish”. Using Nobel Prize-winning stem cell technology, BrightKaire converts a patient’s blood sample into frontal cortex neurons, a region central to depression and drug response. Those neurons are tested against a panel of the most commonly prescribed antidepressants to observe how the patient’s own brain cells respond. Results are compiled into a report delivered to both the patient and clinician, helping guide treatment decisions from the outset.

“Every patient deserves a treatment plan built from their own brain biology,” said Talia Cohen Solal, CEO of NeuroKaire. “The science has advanced enough to make this possible, but access has been the roadblock. Telehealth puts a psychiatrist within reach of people who’ve never had one, whether that’s because of where they live, their schedule, or the stigma of walking into a clinic. Partnering with Mindful Care takes that access further, giving patients not just standard care but a treatment plan grounded in their own brain biology.”

Through the partnership, patients can book a same-day or next day virtual or in person appointment to be evaluated with Mindful Care, in which the clinician can place an order for the blood-based diagnostic in the same visit. Patients can then get their blood drawn within days at Quest lab or at home through a phlebotomist. The speed of access to a doctor combined with the precision of biology-based prescription is designed to get patients to the right medication faster, cutting out years of guesswork.

"We're always looking for ways to bring meaningful innovation to mental healthcare," said Dr. Tamir Aldad, founder and CEO of Mindful Care. "Partnering with NeuroKaire is a natural next step, giving our clinicians and patients access to this technology. By adding a biological dimension to antidepressant prescribing, we can help our clinicians make more informed treatment decisions without slowing down the timely, accessible care our patients count on."

Mindful Care is the first hybrid telehealth provider to offer the BrightKaire test as part of its services. Patients in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, and New York can now ask their provider whether the BrightKaire test is right for them at their next visit.

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About NeuroKaire

NeuroKaire delivers personalized medicine recommendations to optimize treatment for psychiatric and neurological diseases. Using a patient's own blood-derived brain cells, NeuroKaire directly measures how that individual’s neurons respond to different medications, rather than relying on genetic proxies alone. Its breakthrough approach opens the door to faster treatment, fewer side effects, lower dosing and the elimination of arduous trial-and-error treatment protocols. NeuroKaire also enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring precision medicine into drug development throughout the developmental pipeline across psychiatry and neurology. For more information visit NeuroKaire.com.

About Mindful Care

Mindful Care provides same- and next-day appointments for urgent mental health needs, along with ongoing psychiatric care, therapy, and addiction recovery services. A national provider operating in six states, Mindful Care serves individuals ages 12 and up with all diagnoses and issues at every severity level. Support is available in person and online, and Mindful Care accepts most major insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid. For more information, visit mindful.care



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