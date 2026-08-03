Cerebri AI Introduces Frictionless Travel & Expense, Helping Organizations Deliver Extraordinary Travel Programs

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerebri AI today announced Frictionless Travel & Expense, a new enterprise solution designed to help organizations remove friction from one of the most fragmented business processes in the enterprise.Every organization strives to deliver an extraordinary travel program. Yet even the best programs are held back by disconnected processes, fragmented data and manual work that make it difficult to understand the true financial impact of business travel before decisions are made.Booking technology, expense platforms, and payment solutions have evolved dramatically over the past two decades. Yet the work required to manage business travel has only become more complex. Travel, finance, procurement and suppliers often operate from different information, leaving organizations to reconcile data long after decisions have already been made.Frictionless Travel & Expense addresses challenges by connecting travel, expense, procurement and supplier data into a single trusted view. Powered by AIQ Data Foundry and intelligent AI agents, it creates a Connected Intelligence Layer that gives organizations True Travel Spend, establishes Budget Integrity before travel begins and provides continuous visibility throughout the travel lifecycle."Every organization wants to deliver an extraordinary travel program while maintaining financial discipline and operational efficiency," said Mike Daly, Chief Revenue Officer at Cerebri AI. "The challenge isn't a lack of technology. It's that too much of it operates independently. Frictionless Travel & Expense connects those investments, giving our customers the confidence to make better decisions and the freedom to focus on building extraordinary travel programs."Frictionless Travel & Expense works across the enterprise, connecting systems and their data with workflows to reduce manual effort and improve decision making. Intelligent AI agents continuously monitor activity, identify exceptions and automate routine tasks, allowing travel, finance and procurement teams to spend less time managing processes and more time creating value."I've spent much of my career working alongside travel teams expected to deliver exceptional programs while navigating disconnected systems and manual processes," said Shane Earley, Vice President Special Projects at Cerebri AI. "The best technology doesn't ask people to change how they work. It works quietly in the background, connecting information across the enterprise and helping people make better decisions with confidence. That's what makes Frictionless Travel & Expense different, and it's why I'm excited to help bring it to customers."Moderna will be the first organization to deploy Frictionless Travel & Expense, with production implementation scheduled to begin this fall. The collaboration reflects a shared vision for simplifying business travel while improving financial visibility across the enterprise. "Our vision for TAMI™ (Travel and Meetings Intelligence) is to create a true travel intelligence platform that gives our teams the context they need to make smarter decisions, not just more reports," said Jennifer Steinke , Strategic Global Travel, Expense & Meetings Leader at Moderna. "That vision depends on having trusted, connected data, and Cerebri AI will play a key role in making that possible. By powering TAMI™ with automated data, intelligent AI and ASK, we'll be able to create true trip budgets, deliver more meaningful insights to travelers and managers, and bring our travel policy to life in ways that simply weren't possible before. TAMI™ becomes more than a reporting platform. It becomes the travel brain for our enterprise."Following the Moderna deployment, Cerebri AI expects three additional enterprise organizations to launch Frictionless Travel & Expense in 2027 as the company continues expanding its portfolio of enterprise AI solutions. Cerebri AI will formally announce Frictionless Travel & Expense at the GBTA Convention 2026, introducing its vision for a more connected approach to business travel to help organizations deliver extraordinary travel programs.About Cerebri AICerebri AI helps organizations build extraordinary travel programs through a trusted agentic digital workforce for travel, expense, and indirect procurement operations. Powered by AIQ Data Foundry, Cerebri AI brings fragmented enterprise data together into a single, trusted source of truth, enabling intelligent digital employees to automate workflows, improve visibility, reduce costs, and deliver measurable business outcomes.Want to learn more? Contact us at letstalk@cerebriai.com

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