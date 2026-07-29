Online Comment Period for Bannister Road New Pavement Construction in Jackson Co, NOW - August 11

JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT KC) is seeking public comment input regarding the Bannister Road New Pavement Construction in Jackson County comment period that opened at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11. The public is invited to leave questions and comments here Bannister Road New Pavement Construction in Jackson County | Missouri Department of Transportation.

A public meeting on the project was held on Tuesday, July 28 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Colonial Presbyterian Church at the South Kansas City campus located at 9500 Wornall Road, KCMO 64114.

The project includes complete pavement reconstruction of Bannister Road (MO W) from State Line Road to Holmes Road. The pavement between State Line Road and Holmes Road has reached the end of its service life and needs to be fully replaced. The project also includes resurfacing of Bannister Road (MO W) from Holmes Road to I-435. Project construction is anticipated to start spring 2027.

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