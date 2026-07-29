Left lane closure of SB US-169 in Clay County for bridge painting, July 29 - Aug. 7

CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be conducting a left lane closure of southbound U.S. Highway 169, from Englewood to south of Interstate 29, beginning Thursday, July 29 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, August 7th at 5:00 p.m.. Motorists may experience delays. All work is weather permitting.

This work is a part of a larger project to rehabilitate and replace the I-29 bridges over NB/SB US-169. Public involvement for this project took place in September of 2025. For details, visit the project page: Northbound Interstate 29 Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation over U.S. Route 169 in Clay County | Missouri Department of Transportation

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at MoDOT Kansas City. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).