Boston Announces Youth Grants For Climate Resilience Projects As Part Of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund

The City of Boston announced that Boston youth can help shape innovative climate resilience solutions through the City’s participation in the Youth Climate Action Fund. The Youth Climate Action Fund supports municipalities around the world in mobilizing young residents in designing and delivering solutions aligned with citywide priorities, and in Boston, participants will be able to propose projects and work with the City and local nonprofit partners to bring them to life through microgrants. These youth-led environmental initiatives will align with Boston's 2030 Climate Action Plan, elevating youth voices in the City’s response to climate change. The announcement was made during the celebration of the second year of Boston’s Youth Climate Corps at Piers Park Sailing on Monday.

“Young people see the impacts of climate change and will lead us to a better future. Boston benefits from their creativity, innovation, and vision when we create platforms for action such as the Boston Climate Youth Corps and the Youth Climate Action Fund,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m proud to celebrate this second cohort and to open applications for grants that will help them bring their ideas to life and contribute to Boston’s brightest future.”

“The Youth Climate Action Fund is helping city halls around the world work alongside hundreds of thousands of young people to take action on city climate challenges and improve their communities,” said Patricia E. Harris, CEO of Bloomberg Philanthropies. “They are showing how local government can be a partner on issues youth and residents care deeply about – and they are building trust along the way. We look forward to expanding on these efforts and inspiring a new generation of civic leaders.”

This investment builds on Boston’s larger efforts to develop a climate-ready workforce to create a climate-ready city. Research shows that over the next 25 years, Boston will need approximately 67,000 workers per year across 45 occupations to design, build, and operate a thriving green economy. Through coordinated action in partnership with local green industry organizations, the City is already shaping the next generation of climate leaders through youth programming.

Boston youth ages 15-24 can submit climate action proposals online through September 4, 2026, 5 PM. Selected projects will receive $1,000 to $5,000 in funding. Proposals MUST fall under one of four climate themes designed to encourage ideas that are community-centered and rooted in climate resilience, sustainability, and equity:

Food Systems and Local Resilience Health, Heat and Urban Greening Green Jobs, Storytelling, and Community Power Flooding and Stormwater Resilience

Youth do not need climate experience or a large team to apply. The Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity will provide technical assistance and support to applicants. Those interested are encouraged to attend a virtual Information Session on Friday, August 7, 11 AM - 12 PM and/or a Grant Writing Workshop on Tuesday, August 11 at 11 AM - 1 PM.

Last Summer, the Worker Empowerment Cabinet and the Environment, Energy and Open Space Cabinet launched the Boston Youth Climate Corps, a citywide initiative that integrates green-sector career pathways into futureBOS, the City’s youth employment program, and leverages trusted community partners to deepen young people’s exposure to climate work. Five employers supported 215 young people in hands-on green-industry jobs that lead to quality, high-paying careers and address the negative impact of climate change.

“The Worker Empowerment Cabinet is excited about the launch of the Boston Youth Climate Action Fund alongside Year 2 of the Boston Climate Youth Corps, administered through our Office of Youth Employment & Opportunity,” said Chief of Worker Empowerment, Trinh Nguyen. “These initiatives build climate awareness and connect climate action with economic opportunity by creating space for young people to gain paid experience, lead projects that strengthen their neighborhoods, and learn about pathways into Boston's growing green economy. Achieving Boston’s climate objectives relies on the leadership of the next generation. Through these investments, we look towards strengthening communities, broadening opportunities, and developing the workforce to help shape Boston’s future.”

"Achieving Boston’s 2030 climate action goals relies on the growth of green jobs and local workforce development," said Oliver Sellers-Garcia, Boston's Environment Commissioner and Green New Deal Director. "These microgrants will give our next generation of leaders the resources to address climate change in their communities, while implementing Boston's Climate Action Plan for a greener, more equitable city."

This summer, the Boston Climate Youth Corps has expanded to eleven employer partners: Cathleen Stone Island, Eastie Farm, Piers Park Sailing Center, New England Aquarium, Zoo New England, Trustees of the Reservation, Maverick Landing Community Services, SouthWest Boston Community Development Corporation, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, Emerald Necklace Conservancy, and Speak for the Trees. Together, they will support 339 young people ages 14-24 through paid opportunities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mayor Wu and the City of Boston to celebrate the launch of the Youth Climate Action Fund alongside the second year of the Boston Climate Youth Corps,” said Alex DeFronzo, executive director of Piers Park Center. “Standing on the front lines of sea-level rise and extreme heat in East Boston, our youth staff see the challenges of a changing climate every day, but they also see their own power to drive meaningful solutions through environmental stewardship and community leadership. When we give young people the tools, the mentorship, and the capital to take action, we aren't just preparing them for future careers; we are empowering them to lead today. This incredible initiative provides Boston teens and young adults with the direct support and grant funding needed to turn their environmental justice ideas into reality, building a greener and more resilient Boston for generations to come.

For more information on the Boston Youth Climate Action Fund, visit boston.gov/youth-climate. Please email youthclimateactionfund@boston.gov with questions or concerns.