Bloomington Police Department Saves Time and Resources with Fleet and Inventory Tracking Software from PSTrax.
Bloomington Police Department Speeds Up Repairs and Builds Reliable Records with PSTrax Fleet and Inventory Software
After comparing options, the department implemented the PSTrax Vehicles, Stations, Supplies, and Assets modules. The software brought the law enforcement department's fleet and equipment into one platform across multiple units. Staff can now follow every item from purchase to retirement and see exactly who it is assigned to.
The results show up in daily operations. Repairs move faster. Officers get confirmation that the work they requested is being handled. And the department now keeps records it simply did not have before, which means less time spent reconstructing history and more time spent on the mission.
"PSTrax is easy to use. It has provided real-time documentation of equipment and repairs," said Sergeant Michael Larson of the Bloomington Police Department.
"Patrol vehicles and gear are major public safety investments. Tracking every item from purchase to retirement protects public funds and the officers who rely on it," said Scott Bergeron, PSTrax founder and Chief Brand Officer. "Every public safety agency runs a little differently, and the software should fit the way the department already works instead of forcing the department to change. Bloomington's team knew exactly what they needed to track. Our job was to build it around them."
Bloomington Police Department's approach reflects a choice more agencies are weighing. Broad all-in-one platforms promise to cover every function in the department, but when modules are bolted together, they often do not share data cleanly, and the reporting comes back too shallow to support real planning. When Bloomington PD compared options, the gaps in its old process defined the requirements. The department needed equipment and repair records that would hold up across the full life of an asset, and reporting detailed enough to plan ahead instead of react. It selected software built specifically for inventory, inspections, and readiness, and now runs vehicles, stations, supplies, and assets in one system where every record ties back to a single item and the person it is assigned to.
Law enforcement agencies interested in seeing how PSTrax handles fleet, equipment, and supply tracking can request a demo at pstrax.com.
About PSTrax
PSTrax provides operational readiness and inventory management software for Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies. The platform replaces paper and spreadsheets with one system for vehicles, stations, supplies, assets, SCBA, PPE, controlled substances, and blood products. Every deployment is configured to the agency's existing workflows, and PSTrax includes unlimited support and training. PSTrax serves more than 1,400 agencies across the United States and internationally, with a 98% customer retention rate. Learn more at pstrax.com.
Vadim Atabekyan
PSTrax
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Bloomington Police Department (MN) PSTrax Customer Success Story
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