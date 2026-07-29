June permit numbers up 4% from May of 2026; up 10% from June of 2025; down 2% for first six months of 2026

Pictured is a graphic of June single-family building permits by Indiana and its neighboring states. Pictured is a graphic of June single-family building permits for the last ten years.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Census Bureau recently released statewide totals for building permits issued in June and shows 1,995 single-family permits were pulled. The 1,995 permits pulled in June of 2026 are up 4% from the 1,913 permits pulled in May of 2026. This number is up 10% from June of 2025, when 1,811 permits were pulled. The single-family permit numbers (10,102) for 2026 are down 2% compared to the first six months of 2025 (10,319)."The 4% increase in single-family permits from May to June, along with a 10% increase compared to June of last year, is an encouraging sign that demand for new housing remains strong across Indiana," said IBA CEO Rick Wajda. "While year-to-date permit activity is still slightly below 2025 levels, these monthly gains demonstrate the resilience of Indiana's housing market and the continued need for new homes. We will continue working with policymakers at every level to reduce barriers to housing development, improve affordability, and ensure more Hoosiers have access to quality, attainable housing."Indiana continues to lead the Midwest in single-family housing activity. With 1,995 single-family permits issued in June, the state outpaced neighboring Ohio (1,697), Michigan (1,620), Illinois (993), and Kentucky (803), maintaining its position as the regional leader in single-family permits.#####ABOUT IBA: The Indiana Builders Association (IBA) is a statewide trade organization representing Indiana’s home building, remodeling, and light commercial construction industry. Established in 1952, IBA has 20 local affiliates across Indiana and is associated with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C. IBA educates and advocates for the construction industry to positively impact legislative, regulatory, and legal issues that affect housing affordability. More information can be found at www.buildindiana.org

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