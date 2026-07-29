Financial Stewardship Fuels Readiness: NAVSUP WSS Employee Earns Department of the Navy Financial Management Award

In the complexity of military readiness, the precise management of finances is as critical as any weapon system. Financial stewardship at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) is the foundation of military readiness—ensuring the supply chain flows, parts are available, and the warfighter is supported.

Ryan Aurilia, NAVSUP WSS Program Budget Division Director, recently demonstrated the critical impact of this stewardship by earning a 2025 Department of the Navy Financial Management (FM) Award for his “Individual Contribution to Enhance Highly Skilled Engaged FM Workforce.”

Aurilia earned the award for developing targeted financial management training for senior leadership and Logistics Element Managers (LEMs). By instituting a new Community of Practice (COP), he drove financial efficiency for the Flying Hour Program, Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF) solvency, and overall weapon system operational availability.

“At its core, this COP was an FM Workforce Development and Strategic Partnering Improvement initiative,” said Timothy McCarthy, NAVSUP WSS, Aviation Deputy Budget Officer. “The training provided LEMs with the confidence and skills to navigate complex financial landscapes, fostering meticulous financial management.”

The direct impact of the training is evident in the enhanced readiness and long-term sustainment of critical naval aviation platforms.

“By successfully justifying and securing over $3.57 billion in new funding, this initiative ensures the operational availability of key weapon systems like the F/A-18 Super Hornet, E-2D Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey, and MQ-4C Triton,” said McCarthy.

This meticulous management is essential to NAVSUP WSS operations. The command operates under the NWCF, a revolving financial account that finances Department of the Navy activities providing goods and services on a reimbursable basis. Serving as the supervisory financial analyst for NAVSUP WSS Material Budget, Aurilia acts as the vital link between the NWCF and customer funding.

“By identifying the correct customer funding streams and aligning them precisely, we guarantee the NWCF is fully and promptly reimbursed,” explained Aurilia.

These precise actions are critical to maintaining the solvency of the revolving fund, which serves as the financial foundation of the Navy’s supply chain.

While the award recognizes his individual contribution, Aurilia was quick to emphasize that this level of financial success is highly collaborative.

“It is a direct reflection of the Material Budget team’s dedication to fiscal integrity and our shared commitment to delivering world-class support to the warfighter,” Aurilia said. “The work of the team—Nichole, Bridgid, Taylor, Don, Dan, and Chris—not only makes my job as their supervisor much easier, but it is a big reason these achievements are possible.”

Ultimately, this recognition highlights a fundamental truth within NAVSUP WSS: operational readiness is built on a foundation of sound financial management. Through collaborative initiatives and targeted training, NAVSUP WSS continues to ensure the Navy's supply chain remains robust, resilient, and ready to deliver world-class support to the warfighter worldwide.

NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Norfolk, Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, and Tucson, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.