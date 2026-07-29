Navy MWR Launches Enhanced Virtual Single Sailor Platform, Celebrates with Free Midnight Screenings of Feature Films

WASHINGTON D.C. (July 29, 2026) - Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program has launched an enhanced Virtual Single Sailor Program online platform designed to better connect junior and single Sailors with MWR programs, resources and activities, regardless of duty location.

<br> “Quality of Service is about improving the everyday experience of serving in the Navy and ensuring Sailors have access to programs that support their well-being, resiliency and connection to one another,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command. “The relaunch of the Virtual Single Sailor Program is another step in our continued effort to provide junior and single Sailors with meaningful opportunities and resources, wherever they serve.”

<br> The redesigned VSSP website provides a centralized resource where junior and single Sailors can discover MWR programs, installation activities, virtual events, recreation opportunities and quality-of-life resources from anywhere in the world.

<br> “The enhanced VSSP website provides junior and single Sailors with a single destination to access MWR programs and resources regardless of where they are serving,” said Jess Donnelly, VSSP program manager. “By expanding access to information and virtual engagement opportunities, we are strengthening connections across the Fleet and supporting our Sailors’ quality of life.”

<br> To celebrate the launch, VSSP will host a special Fleetwide engagement event July 31, offering eligible junior Sailors in paygrades E-1 through E-6 complimentary midnight screenings of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” at 14 participating Navy MWR theaters in the continental United States and overseas.

<br> Registration is required, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. More than 1,000 Sailors registered within the first 4 days after registration opened, demonstrating strong Fleet interest in the event.

<br> For more information about VSSP and to access the new website, visit http://www.navymwrsinglesailor.com.

<br> Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 71 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training, and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation. Learn more: http://www.cnic.navy.mil.