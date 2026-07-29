442d Fighter Wing Reserve Airman Wins Emmy for Breaking News Coverage

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — While most of the world is fast asleep, Staff Sgt. Tabitha Awoniyi is already deep in the high-stakes, fast-paced environment of live television production. Now, her ability to lead and perform under that intense pressure has earned her one of the highest honors in broadcast journalism: a regional Emmy Award.

Awoniyi, a Commander’s Support Staff (CSS) member with the 442d Force Support Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, achieved this major civilian milestone on Saturday, July 25. When she is not in uniform serving as a Reserve Citizen Airman, she is the weekday 6:00 a.m. news producer for WLKY-TV, a 24-hour news station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Awoniyi and her morning show team were honored in the Morning, Daytime, or Weekend Newscast category. The team received the prestigious award for their outstanding, high-stakes coverage of a tragic UPS plane crash that occurred in Louisville on November 4.

"Winning an Emmy was an incredible honor and a moment I'll always be grateful for," Awoniyi said. "It was a reminder that perseverance, teamwork, and trusting God's timing truly pays off. Professionally, it affirmed the passion I have for storytelling and the responsibility that comes with telling stories that matter."

Managing a live, breaking news broadcast during a local crisis requires exceptional leadership, poise, and split-second decision-making skills. Awoniyi attributes those skills directly to her military foundation.

"One of the biggest lessons I've learned from the Air Force is the importance of accountability and staying calm under pressure," Awoniyi said. "In both military service and a fast-paced newsroom, people rely on you to be prepared, communicate clearly, and execute your responsibilities with precision."

As a news producer, Awoniyi is responsible for writing the scripts and crafting the daily flow of information that on-air anchors present to thousands of viewers each morning.

"The anchors read the scripts I write on live TV, so the accuracy of the info they present begins with me," she said. "Knowing that others depend on my work has reinforced the importance of taking ownership, paying attention to detail, and remaining composed even in high-pressure situations."

Awoniyi explained that her military background does more than prepare her for newsroom deadlines; it also shapes the way she approaches and connects with the community members whose lives she covers.

"Working in journalism has given me a deeper appreciation for the responsibility that comes with people's trust," Awoniyi said. "And the Air Force teaches that people are our greatest asset. So, I've learned to approach every interaction with the understanding that everyone has a unique story and deserves to be treated with dignity and respect."

Balancing the demands of a dedicated military reserve career with a fast-paced civilian profession is a challenging journey, but Awoniyi finds that the two roles complement each other perfectly.

"Both roles challenge me to grow, serve others, and represent something greater than myself, and I'm grateful to be able to do both," Awoniyi said. "Interestingly, I've learned that I thrive in a little bit of chaos."

Leaders at the 442d Fighter Wing celebrate Awoniyi's achievement as a prime example of the diverse talents and immense dedication that Reserve Citizen Airmen bring to both their military service and their local communities.