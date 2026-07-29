El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week.

Furrow will be closed at both the north and south ends for roundabout installation the week starting 8/11

Starting on 8/11, the northern intersection of Furrow and Minglewood will be closed for two days to allow for the installation of a roundabout. Starting 8/13, the southern intersection of Furrow and Minglewood/Lamplight will be closed to allow for the installation of a roundabout. The purpose of the installations is to increase driver and pedestrian safety along Furrow.

Closure: The north intersection of Furrow and Minglewood will be closed starting 8/11 and will be open by 8/13. The south intersection of Furrow and Minglewood/Lamplight will be closed starting 8/13 and will be open by the end of the day on 8/14.

Detour: See Detour Map for details. If access is needed to Furrow from Hwy 105, please utilize Fairplay Dr or Martingale Road. If access is needed to Furrow from Higby, please use Fairplay Dr. If Furrow is used as a through street, please use Fairplay Drive.



There will be message boards and detour signs to assist the traveling public on how to get around the detours.



Rolling Thunder will be closed from Foxtail Meadow to Bridal Vail for road reconstruction

Rolling Thunder will be closed for roadway reconstruction starting 8/4 to approximately 8/21. This is the first phase of the reconstruction of Rolling Thunder. When this phase is completed, the closure will move to the west side of Rolling Thunder. Before that work begins, an additional media release will be sent out notifying residents of the work. Once this project is completed, Rolling Thunder from Golden Sage to Foxtail Meadow will be completed.

Closure: Rolling Thunder will be closed from the intersection of Foxtail Meadow to Bridal Vail Way. This work is anticipated to be completed by 8/21, pending weather and other unforeseen issues.

Detour: For access to the neighborhoods on the north and south side of Rolling Thunder, the only access will be from Golden Sage off of Woodman. For the first phase, there will be no access to the neighborhood from the east side of Rolling Thunder and Meridian. All access must enter and exit from the intersection of Woodmen and Golden Sage.

Safety reminders for motorists:

Reduce speeds in and around work zones

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades

Follow all posted detour signage

DPW thanks residents and drivers in advance for their patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes — including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or additional work activity — are shared through DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and may also appear in the following week’s “Weekly Updates”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

For information about additional ongoing projects: