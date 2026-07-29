Secretary Byrd Announces Back-to-School Field Day at The Grove Museum

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that The Grove Museum is hosting its annual Back-to-School Field Day on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This year’s Back-to-School Field Day is an opportunity to celebrate America250FL before school starts,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “The event offers a fun way for families to create lasting memories together while discovering more about our nation’s rich heritage and Florida’s unique and vital role in shaping our shared history.”

This family-friendly event will include craft activities, story time, outdoor water games and lawn games. Bring a picnic lunch or enjoy food from vendors onsite.

What: Back-to-School Field Day at The Grove Museum

When: Saturday, August 1 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Details: Free and Open to the Public

Where: Main Entrance & Parking at 902 N. Monroe St., in Tallahassee, Florida

More information: Phone: 850-245-6100

Website: TheGroveMuseum.com

Follow @TheGroveMuseum on Facebook and Instagram, or visit TheGroveMuseum.com, for the latest updates and for additional information about the event. Admission to Back-to-School Field Day and the museum are always free.

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About The Grove Museum

The mission of The Grove Museum is to preserve and interpret the Call-Collins House, its surrounding acreage, and its historical collections to engage the public in dialogue about civil rights and American history. Built by enslaved craftspeople, the ca. 1840 Call-Collins House at The Grove is one of the best-preserved antebellum residences in Florida. Home to several generations of the Call and Collins families, most recently LeRoy and Mary Call Collins, the site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The house and 10.5-acre grounds underwent an award-winning rehabilitation under the leadership of the Florida Department of State and opened to the public in 2017 as The Grove Museum. To learn more, visit TheGroveMuseum.com.