National Weather Service Confirms Tornado in Talbot County; Damage Assessments Underway

07/29/2026

Category: Emergency Services

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday evening in the area near Trappe in Talbot County.

The National Weather Service (Mount Holly, NJ) will conduct a storm survey on Wednesday to determine the tornado's Enhanced Fujita (EF) rating and assess the extent of the damage.

Throughout Tuesday evening, emergency personnel responded to multiple storm-related incidents across the County.

County emergency management personnel are conducting damage assessments throughout the affected areas today to document impacts and gather additional information. Those assessments, along with the National Weather Service survey, will help determine the full extent of the storm's impacts.

Residents are encouraged to use caution around damaged trees, downed power lines, and debris. Any downed utility lines should be considered energized and reported immediately to the appropriate utility provider.

Talbot County will provide additional information, including a summary of storm damage and response efforts, as it becomes available.

emergency services des tornado survey