Carter Re-Introduces Legislation to Lower Costs for Workers, Families

LANSING, Mich., July 29, 2026 — Michigan House and Senate Democrats held a press conference today announcing the re-introduction of nine bills that would lower costs and provide long-term relief for thousands across Michigan. Previous iterations of the bills were recently vetoed by the governor on a technicality after House Republicans spent nearly two years and more than $300,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep financial relief from reaching Michigan families.

Among the bills being reintroduced is state Rep. Brenda Carter’s (D-Pontiac) bill, formerly HB 4901 of 2023, which revises the types of properties exempt from bankruptcy.

“Families struggling with debt were left waiting for far too long while these critical bills remained in limbo because House Republicans were playing political games. My legislation would modernize bankruptcy exemption laws to better protect Michiganders working to recover from financial setbacks. I am committed to giving people the breathing room they need to rebuild their lives, and I will continue advocating for this legislation until it crosses the final finish line. At a time when so many families are struggling with the rising cost of housing, Michiganders deserve the opportunity to protect more of what they have worked so hard to build.”

The nine bill package targets affordability for Michigan workers and their families in a variety of sectors, including the development of retirement benefits for Michigan Department of Corrections officers, lowering healthcare costs for local public employees, and protecting assistance and benefit programs from debt collection.

###