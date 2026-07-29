Snyder Re-Introduces Legislation to Help Corrections Officers with Retirement

LANSING, Mich., July 29, 2026 — Michigan House and Senate Democrats held a press conference today announcing the re-introduction of nine bills that would lower costs and provide long-term relief for thousands across Michigan. Previous iterations of the bills were recently vetoed by the governor on a technicality after House Republicans spent nearly two years and more than $300,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep financial relief from reaching Michigan families.

Among the bills reintroduced is state Rep. Will Snyder’s (D-Muskegon) bill, which gives eligible corrections officers a pathway to join the Michigan State Police Retirement System to help recruit and retain officers. Snyder issued the following statement after the press conference:

“This package of bills ensures the workers who keep our corrections system functioning are taken care of when it comes time for them to retire. House Republicans sat on this legislation for nearly two years because of their political gamesmanship, but now we have an opportunity to make matters right and get this important legislation done for some of the most essential workers in our state. I am hopeful that these bills will again pass and this time become law — I will continue to advocate for our corrections officers and support them wherever possible.”

The nine-bill package targets affordability for Michigan workers and their families in a variety of sectors, lowering healthcare costs for local public employees and protecting assistance and benefit programs from debt collection.

###