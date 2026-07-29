O’Neal Re-Introduces Legislation to Support Corrections Officer Retention, Lower Costs for Workers, Families

LANSING, Mich., July 29, 2026 — Michigan House and Senate Democrats held a press conference today announcing the re-introduction of nine bills that would lower costs and provide long-term relief for thousands across Michigan. Previous iterations of the bills were recently vetoed by the governor on a technicality after House Republicans spent nearly two years and more than $300,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep financial relief from reaching Michigan families.

Among the bills reintroduced is state Rep. Amos O’Neal’s (D-Saginaw) legislation to give eligible corrections officers a pathway to join the Michigan State Police Retirement System, helping recruit and retain officers.



“After more than a year of delay, the need for this legislation has only grown. Corrections officers take on some of the most challenging work in our state, and they deserve a system that recognizes their work and gives experienced professionals a reason to stay,” O’Neal said. “By providing a pathway to retirement security for the public servants who keep our corrections system running every day, this policy will help create safer facilities and a justice system focused on rehabilitation. I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation and continue fighting for the people who serve our communities.”

The nine-bill package targets affordability for Michigan workers and their families in a variety of sectors, including lowering healthcare costs for local public employees and protecting assistance and benefit programs from debt collection.