Qventive Healthcare Launches AI Advisory to Help Private Practices Separate Useful Artificial Intelligence From the Hype

New service guides independent practices through safe, HIPAA-aligned, genuinely useful AI adoption across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Every physician I meet is being pitched AI, and almost none of them have a single person in their corner whose only job is to ask the uncomfortable questions.” — Steve Gerbino, Qventive Healthcare

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private practices are being sold artificial intelligence faster than they can vet it. Qventive Healthcare — the healthcare-focused IT firm serving providers since 1994 — today launched a Healthcare AI Implementation Advisory that gives independent practices something they rarely have: an expert whose only job is to decide whether a given AI tool is safe, compliant, and actually worth adopting.AI scribes, ambient documentation, scheduling assistants, clinical-support tools — a new one lands in physicians' inboxes nearly every week, each promising hours back and each raising the same unanswered questions about data privacy, HIPAA exposure, accuracy, and whether it fits how the practice actually works. The advisory exists to answer those questions before a practice signs anything.Private practices are the launch audience by design. A solo or small group rarely has an internal technology officer to interrogate an AI vendor, confirm a HIPAA-aligned data path, or judge real clinical fit versus a slick demo. Qventive supplies that scrutiny from the outside — so an owner can adopt what genuinely helps and decline the rest without second-guessing."Every physician I meet is being pitched AI, and almost none of them have a single person in their corner whose only job is to ask the uncomfortable questions. Is the patient data actually safe? Does this fit how you practice — or does it just demo well in a thirty-minute call? We're not here to sell anyone AI. We're here to make the AI they keep earn its place." — Steve Gerbino, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Qventive HealthcareHow the advisory worksThe advisory runs on Qventive's prevention-first philosophy. Each engagement starts by listening to how the practice truly works, then puts candidate AI tools through three tests: data privacy and HIPAA alignment, genuine clinical-workflow fit, and measurable benefit to the practice and its patients. Whatever passes, Qventive helps implement, trains the staff on, and monitors over time — the same long-term partnership model behind its managed IT and EHRwork.The service builds on Qventive’s early position in responsible healthcare AI, and is available across the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania markets the firm serves. It reflects a simple stance: a practice's technology partner should help it prepare for what's coming, not scramble to react once it arrives.Responsible doesn't mean slow. It means deliberate. We help a practice say yes to the right tool fast and say no to the wrong one without guilt — and both of those answers protect the patient.— Steve Gerbino, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Qventive HealthcareAvailabilityThe Healthcare AI Implementation Advisory is available now to private practices and small medical groups across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, and complements Qventive's existing managed EHR, managed IT, and cybersecurity services. Practices can schedule an introductory consultation at qventive.com.About Qventive HealthcareFounded in 1994 by Steve Gerbino and headquartered at 200 Passaic Street in Hackensack, New Jersey, Qventive Healthcare is a healthcare-focused IT consulting and managed services firm. For more than 30 years, the company has served private practices, multi-specialty groups, ambulatory surgicalcenters, hospitals, dental practices, and private-equity-backed healthcare platforms. Qventive pairs EHR clinical-workflow expertise with full-spectrum managed IT, cybersecurity and compliance, and staff augmentation — guided by one promise: we care for your technology so your team can care for yourpatients. Learn more at https://qventive.com

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