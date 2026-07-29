AFUWI Announces New Board Leadership to Advance Growth, Partnerships, and Student Success

Lyenda Delp

Incoming Executive Committee will build on a decade of leadership by expanding scholarships, strategic partnerships, and career pathways for Caribbean students.

I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by those who have led AFUWI before us and creating greater opportunities for Caribbean students and future leaders.” — Lyenda Delp

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) announced a new Board leadership team to guide the organization through an ambitious phase of growth. The team will focus on expanding educational opportunity, strengthening strategic partnerships, and investing in the next generation of Caribbean leaders.After nearly a decade of dedicated leadership under Board Chair Dr. Cyrus McCalla, AFUWI now enters a new chapter under Lyenda Delp, the first UWI alumna and the first woman elected to serve as the Foundation’s Chair. She leads a distinguished Executive Committee committed to expanding educational opportunity, strengthening strategic partnerships, and advancing student success throughout the Caribbean.Joining Delp on the Executive Committee are Dr. Ron Chase, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, as Deputy Chair; Wayne Melbourne, Esq., Executive Director and Senior Advisory Compliance Officer at Morgan Stanley, as Board Secretary; and Andrea McNish, Chief Financial Officer of The University of the West Indies, as Treasurer. Together, the officers bring broad professional expertise, institutional knowledge, and a strengthened connection between the Foundation and the University.Delp is a distinguished global investment executive who currently serves as Head of Global Insurance and Institutional Asset Solutions at Franklin Templeton. In this role, she leads engagement with some of the world’s largest institutional investors. Throughout her career—including senior leadership roles at BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Deloitte Consulting—she has built a reputation for forging strategic partnerships, leading high-performing teams, and driving sustainable organizational growth.Commenting on her appointment, Delp said:“I am honored to be elected Chair of the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies, whose mission to expand access to higher education transforms lives across the Caribbean. It is a special privilege to be the first UWI alumna and the first woman to serve in this role. I look forward to working closely with the Board, our staff, The UWI, our alumni, and supporters around the world to build on the strong foundation laid by those who have led AFUWI before us and to create even greater opportunities for Caribbean students and future leaders.”The new Board leadership will focus on broadening AFUWI’s national presence, deepening donor engagement, expanding alumni participation, and increasing investment in scholarships and career pathways. These efforts will help prepare Caribbean students to compete and lead in an increasingly global economy.Outgoing Board Chair Dr. Cyrus McCalla concludes nearly a decade of distinguished service during one of the most consequential periods in AFUWI’s history. Working in close partnership with Deputy Chair Dr. George Willie, the Board of Directors, and the Foundation’s staff, Dr. McCalla helped guide the organization through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while upholding its unwavering commitment to Caribbean students. Under his leadership, AFUWI also mobilized significant philanthropic support in response to devastating hurricanes across the region. These efforts further solidified the Foundation’s reputation as a trusted partner in advancing opportunity and responding in times of crisis. Together, this leadership team positioned AFUWI for continued growth and strengthened the institutional capacity needed for its next chapter.Reflecting on the transition, Dr. McCalla said:“It has been a privilege to serve AFUWI during a period that demanded resilience, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to our mission. Together, our Board, staff, donors, alumni, and partners remained steadfast in expanding educational opportunity and responding to the Caribbean’s needs in extraordinary times. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this work, and I have every confidence that Chair Lyenda Delp and the incoming Board leadership team will build on this foundation and lead AFUWI to even greater impact in the years ahead.”Working in partnership with Executive Director Ann-Marie Grant and the Foundation’s professional staff, the newly elected Board leadership will advance AFUWI’s commitment to ensuring that financial circumstances do not limit academic potential. By expanding access to education, cultivating leadership, and investing in talent, AFUWI strengthens individual lives while contributing to the Caribbean’s resilience, prosperity, and global competitiveness.About the American Foundation for The University of the West IndiesThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for scholarships and educational initiatives at The University of the West Indies. Through philanthropy, strategic partnerships, and alumni engagement, AFUWI expands access to higher education and helps develop the next generation of Caribbean leaders, innovators, and professionals. Over the past decade, the organization has funded scholarships for more than 700 students, helping turn their dreams into degrees.For more information, visit www.afuwi.org For Media Inquiries contactAnn-Marie Grant, Executive Director917-863-2392amgrant@afuwi.org

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