LendKey and Member Student Lending Award $20,000 in Scholarships to Support College Students

Ten deserving students from credit unions across the country have been recognized for their academic excellence, leadership and community involvement.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LendKey and Member Student Lending, a credit union service organization (CUSO) offering private student loan and student loan refinance solutions, today announced the winners of their 2026 college scholarship program.Ten merit-based scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to members of participating credit unions, recognizing high-achieving students attending or planning to attend accredited four-year colleges or universities.Applications for the scholarships were open from May 1 through May 31, 2026, and a record number of applications were received this year. The list of winners comprises members from seven credit unions from across the country:● Addison L. from New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union in Metairie, LA● Candela R. from Glendale Area Schools Credit Union in Glendale, CA● Jamie D. from Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union in Paramus, NJ● Juan B. from Canyon View Credit Union in Salt Lake City, UT● Kendra P. from Merck Employees Federal Credit Union in Rahway, NJ● Micah from TopLine Financial Credit Union in Maple Grove, MN● Noah W. from Canyon View Credit Union in Salt Lake City, UT● Reghan F. from AgFed Credit Union in Washington, DC● Sophia H. from TopLine Financial Credit Union in Maple Grove, MN● Vera G. from Glendale Area Schools Credit Union in Glendale, CA“This was the first year that we encouraged our membership to apply for the scholarship, and we were pleased that dozens of our student-members applied,” says Judy DeLucca, President and CEO, New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union. “We’re even more thrilled that one of our students was awarded a $2,000 scholarship. We’re grateful for our partnership with LendKey and their ongoing commitment to supporting affordable education.”“Our annual scholarship program is one of the many ways that LendKey helps students achieve their educational goals, and we’re proud to be there for our credit union communities,” says Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey. “We extend a big congratulations to all the recipients and wish them the very best for the upcoming school year.”This scholarship program is the latest example of how LendKey and Member Student Lending are working together to ease the financial burden of higher education, and the shared commitment of both organizations to expand access to higher education and support credit unions and their members.###About LendKeyLendKey Technologies, Inc., pioneered digital network lending which has facilitated over $8 billion in loans through a national network of credit unions and community banks. LendKey offers a comprehensive platform for private student loans, student loan refinancing, and home improvement loans, enabling local lenders to access national markets while maintaining their community focus. LendKey's ALIRO platform enables seamless loan participation and portfolio diversification, backed by nearly two decades of origination and servicing expertise. LendKey’s mission is to simplify lending through reliable technology that aligns with community lender values, helping partners efficiently deploy capital, mitigate risk, and diversify their portfolios through its network lending model. For more information, visit lendkey.com.About Member Student LendingMember Student Lending, LLC is a credit union service organization (CUSO) formed in 2010 and comprising over 150 credit unions nationwide, dedicated to providing private student lending solutions to students and families through a turnkey digital platform. By leveraging a democratically created credit policy and a modern loan participation network, Member Student Lending enables credit unions to offer accessible, competitively priced student loans while mitigating risk and serving young borrowers across the country. For more information, visit memberstudentlending.com.

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