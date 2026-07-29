Richmond men sentenced to prison conspiring to traffic fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine

Roddell Chappell and Vagas Davis, both of Richmond, were sentenced to over 20 years in prison for their roles in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy.

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