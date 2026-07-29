Amy Craft Klassen Named Executive Director of Roanoke Island Festival Park

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) today announced the appointment of Amy Craft Klassen as the new executive director of Roanoke Island Festival Park. Most recently, Klassen served as the associate director/director of museum operations for the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio.

“Amy has diverse experience leading the operations and strategic planning for multi-site properties, historic properties and public programs, making her well-suited to take the reins at Roanoke Island Festival Park,” said DNCR Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell.

Klassen brings nearly 20 years of experience leading museums and arts organizations. Prior to her work at the Butler, she served as the executive director for the St. Augustine (Florida) Lighthouse and Maritime Museum and as the director and executive secretary for the Allen County Museum in Ohio.

"I am thrilled to join the staff at the Roanoke Island Festival Park, and I look forward to becoming a member of the Outer Banks community,” Klassen said. “It was a love of the ocean and its wildlife that first brought me to the Outer Banks years ago. It will be exciting to build upon the great work that has been accomplished by the staff. To continue sharing the incredible stories that highlight the local history is an honor and absolute delight. Promoting a greater understanding and appreciation that this history played, and continues to play, spotlights its importance both nationally and internationally."

Klassen will begin her tenure at Festival Park Sept. 18.

About Roanoke Island Festival Park

Roanoke Island Festival Park is a 27-acre interactive historic site representing the Roanoke Voyages and the first English settlement attempt in 1585. Costumed interpreters bring the Settlement Site and the Elizabeth II ship to life, while interactive exhibits at the American Indian Town and Adventure Museum offer a hands-on experience for all ages. Festival Park hosts a variety of seasonal programs, traveling exhibits, concerts, and community events. Learn more at roanokeisland.com.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.