California accelerates and modernizes state hiring process, saving thousands of hours of staff time

Developed in collaboration with hiring managers across multiple state departments, including the California Government Operations Agency (GovOps), California Department of Human Resources (CalHR), and the California State Personnel Board (SPB), the initiative aims to eliminate overly bureaucratic hurdles for job seekers and hiring managers while strictly upholding the state’s constitutional commitment to merit-based employment.

“When I first stepped into this role, improving California’s hiring process was at the top of my priority list,” said California GovOps Secretary Nick Maduros. “The old way of hiring simply took too long, keeping applicants waiting and using precious state resources on outdated paperwork. It turns out we can uphold our civil service hiring requirements without constructing an overly bureaucratic system that’s so difficult to navigate. I’m so grateful for the work of the State Personnel Board, CalHR and HR professionals from across state government; together, we were able to chart a better course.”

Screening used to take an average of roughly 23.6 hours per recruitment. This new approach cuts this by 80-85%, saving roughly 18.9 – 20.0 hours per recruitment. Multiply that by an average of 28,500 hirings across the state each year, and it adds up to between 538,650 and 570,000 hours saved for staff every year.

“California continues to modernize hiring — from streamlined job classifications to faster, more accessible hiring pathways,” said CalHR Director Monica Erickson. “We are committed to ensuring the state continues to attract and retain top talent to deliver exceptional public service, while making it easier for Californians to build meaningful careers.”

In the last year, the state announced hiring reforms that include pooled hiring to accelerate recruitment and classification consolidation, which looks to improve the upward mobility process for state employees.

“Hiring has become one of the biggest challenges state agencies face today,” said SPB Executive Officer Suzanne Ambrose. “Competition for top talent is intense, candidate expectations continue to evolve, and outdated hiring processes can’t keep pace. By adopting a more strategic and efficient approach, hiring managers can build stronger teams and stay competitive in a rapidly changing talent market.”

A new framework for applicant screening

This guide introduces a simple, flexible process for screening applicants that moves away from heavy, exam-style scoring. Minimum qualifications are assessed only for applicants selected for interviews, saving time and resources by focusing on candidates who are most likely to be hired. In addition, hiring teams can simplify their processes, focus on job‑related criteria, and avoid unnecessary or overly rigid steps — such as overdocumentation or unnecessary, extensive justifications. While these steps are designed to improve efficiency, departments can still use other merit‑based hiring methods that fit their operational needs.

Leading in government efficiency

Governor Newsom has made efficiency and innovation — with appropriate safeguards protecting privacy, safety, and civil liberties — a top priority since the start of his administration. Governor Newsom has:

Improving government services through engagement

Last year, Governor Newsom launched Engaged California, the first-of-its-kind digital platform that offers a virtual town hall setting to empower Californians to engage and share insights about a particular topic. The pilot project involved people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. They aligned on a rebuilding and recovery process through a six-month conversation with 2,500 comments from Californians. The tool was also used to solicit input on efficiency ideas from state government employees. Currently, the platform seeks to give Californians a stronger voice in AI policy and assess its impact on the state’s economy and workers. This is the first statewide use of the tool, open to every resident.