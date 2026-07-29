Infinity Replacement by Marvin® expands into Baltimore, bringing premium window and door replacement to 20th U.S. market

Infinity Replacement by Marvin

Expansion brings a streamlined, direct-to-homeowner model, exclusive fiberglass products, and professional installation backed by Marvin’s 110-year legacy.

Baltimore is a natural fit for Infinity by Marvin, with homeowners who value both architectural character and long-term performance.” — Dan Marvin

WARROAD, MN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Replacement by Marvin , a leader in full-service window and patio door replacement, has expanded into the Baltimore market, marking its 20th U.S. location. The move reflects the company’s continued national growth and introduces its direct-to-homeowner model to more homeowners seeking a more efficient and predictable replacement experience.With its mix of historic architecture and varied seasonal conditions, Baltimore represents a strong match for Infinity Replacement’s design-forward, performance-driven approach.“Baltimore is a natural fit for Infinity, with homeowners who value both architectural character and long-term performance,” said Dan Marvin, president, Infinity Windows and Doors. “Our solutions are designed to complement traditional home styles with wood-look profiles while delivering the durability needed to perform in changing seasonal conditions. This expansion allows us to bring a simplified, full-service replacement experience to more homeowners in the region.”Baltimore's iconic rowhouses, Federal Hill Victorian homes, and historic neighborhoods like Hampden and Guilford present unique window replacement considerations — including historic window profiles, tight installation clearances, and the need for materials that hold up to the region's humid summers and cold winters. Infinity's Ultrex fiberglass products are specifically suited to these conditions.A purpose-built model designed for homeownersInfinity Replacement by Marvin continues to grow by focusing on a simpler, more connected replacement experience for homeowners. Its direct-to-homeowner approach brings design, product selection, custom-manufacturing, and installation together under one model, helping reduce friction and create a more seamless process from consultation through completion. With the Infinity Replacement Baltimore launch, the brand advances that approach by offering:• Exclusive fiberglass windows and patio doors engineered for superior strength, durability and energy efficiency.• Personalized, in-home consultations led by trained design professionals.• Turnkey installation performed by expert teams.• Transparent communication and ongoing support for a seamless experience from start to finish.“Infinity’s approach is purpose-built for homeowners who want clarity in communication, craftsmanship in products, and confidence in their decision,” said Art Verreault, general manager for Infinity Replacement by Marvin’s Baltimore market. “In Baltimore, we’re working with a wide range of home styles, many with historic character and unique installation needs. Our team is focused on delivering a tailored experience that respects each home’s design while ensuring long-term performance and durability.”Customer experience that speaks for itselfCustomer feedback consistently reflects Infinity Replacement by Marvin's commitment to delivering a high-quality experience from the first consultation through final installation. Homeowners frequently mention professional and knowledgeable team members, clear communication, respect for their homes during installation and satisfaction with the performance and appearance of their new windows and patio doors. These recurring themes underscore the company's focus on craftsmanship, transparency and customer care.Homeowners interested in upgrading their windows or patio doors can schedule a complimentary consultation with an Infinity Replacement by Marvin design consultant at InfinityReplacement.com.####About MarvinMarvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation, family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, employing nearly 9,000 people across North America. Marvin offers a portfolio of windows and doors for builders, architects and homeowners, designed to deliver exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are exported internationally. For more information, visit Marvin.com.About Infinity by Marvin Infinity by Marvin is a brand of premium fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors introduced by Marvin in 2002 as its dedicated replacement line. Built with the craftsmanship and performance that define Marvin’s legacy, Infinity products are made with Ultrexfiberglass for long-lasting durability, energy efficiency and low maintenance. Designed to help transform homes into spaces that feel healthier, happier and more connected, Infinity by Marvin products are exclusively sold through a select network of dealer partners committed to exceptional customer experiences and long-term homeowner satisfaction. Learn more at InfinityWindows.com.About Infinity Replacement by MarvinInfinity Replacement by Marvin is the Infinity brand-led direct-to-consumer retail business providing homeowners with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions. The company thoughtfully manages every detail, from in-home design consultation to final installation and follow-up, making the process simple, informative and stress-free. Together, Infinity Replacement and Infinity by Marvin pair trusted products with expert replacement services, delivering complete solutions homeowners can rely on. Learn more at InfinityReplacement.com.

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