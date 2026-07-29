Short Film 'Angels Among Us' Donated to Equine-Assisted Programs Nationwide as a Free Fundraising and Awareness Resource

After online premiere on 8/6, filmmakers invite therapeutic riding centers, veterans groups, schools and others to use the film free for awareness & fundraising

If this film helps even one organization reach new supporters or one person discover the healing that horses can provide, then it has accomplished exactly what we hoped.” — Executive Producer Jay Hanley

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The filmmakers behind Angels Among Us, a new 26-minute short film about the healing power of Thoroughbred horses, have announced that the film will be released free on YouTube and donated to equine-assisted programs and nonprofit organizations as a resource for education, awareness, community outreach, and fundraising.

Beginning Saturday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. ET, Angels Among Us will be available free on YouTube, telling the inspiring stories of individuals whose lives have been transformed through equine-assisted programs while highlighting the extraordinary bond between humans and Thoroughbred horses.

Watch the online premiere beginning August 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET: https://tinyurl.com/AngelsAmongUsMovie

Rather than pursuing a traditional distribution model, the filmmakers chose to make the film freely available after its online premiere so organizations can use it to introduce new audiences to their missions, engage supporters, host community screenings, educate volunteers and donors, and inspire charitable giving.

"If this film helps even one organization reach new supporters or one person discover the healing that horses can provide, then it has accomplished exactly what we hoped," said Executive Producer Jay Hanley.

Directed and produced by Saratoga-based filmmaker John Wager, Angels Among Us celebrates the work of equine-assisted programs and the people whose lives have been changed through their services. The filmmakers hope the film will serve as a lasting resource for therapeutic riding centers, veterans organizations, healthcare providers, schools, and nonprofits seeking to raise awareness of the impact horses have on physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

"Every person we met while making Angels Among Us reminded us that healing often comes in unexpected ways," said Wager. "We hope this film shines a light on the extraordinary work of equine-assisted programs and helps them reach new audiences, inspire new supporters, and ultimately change even more lives through the remarkable bond between humans and Thoroughbred horses."

Organizations are encouraged to host community screenings, incorporate the film into fundraising events, share it through newsletters and social media, or use it as an educational resource for volunteers, donors, and prospective participants. There are no licensing fees or viewing restrictions for nonprofit educational, awareness, or fundraising use.

Premiere Information

What: Angels Among Us YouTube Premiere

When: Beginning Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Official Angels Among Us YouTube Channel

Premiere Link: https://tinyurl.com/AngelsAmongUsMovie

Cost: Free



About Angels Among Us

Angels Among Us is a 26-minute short film directed and produced by John Wager and executive produced by Jay Hanley. Through compelling personal stories, the film explores the healing relationship between humans and Thoroughbred horses while celebrating the work of equine-assisted programs. By making the film freely available, the filmmakers hope to help organizations expand awareness, strengthen community engagement, and inspire support for their missions. Learn more at angelsamongusmovie.com.

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