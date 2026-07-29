ITI Technical College Earns Prestigious ACCSC School of Excellence Award for Second Consecutive Accreditation Cycle

School of Excellence Award Winner ITI School Of Excellence Award Winner ACCSC School Of Excellence Award Winner

Baton Rouge college earns ACCSC's highest honor for the second straight cycle—awarded only to institutions with top student outcomes and zero findings.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITI Technical College has been recognized by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) as a 2026 School of Excellence, marking the second consecutive accreditation cycle that the institution has earned this prestigious distinction.The ACCSC School of Excellence Award is the highest institutional honor awarded by the Commission and recognizes career-focused institutions that demonstrate a commitment to educational quality, regulatory compliance, and outstanding student achievement.To receive this recognition, institutions must successfully complete their accreditation renewal process with zero findings of non-compliance, maintain good standing with ACCSC, and demonstrate strong student outcomes. Additionally, the majority of an institution’s programs must meet or exceed national graduation and employment benchmarks. Only a small percentage of ACCSC-accredited institutions achieve this level of recognition.“We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as an ACCSC School of Excellence,” said Michael Champagne, School Director of ITI Technical College. “This award is a reflection of the dedication and commitment of our entire team. Our faculty and staff come to work every day focused on providing students with the education, training, and support they need to succeed in their careers.”Founded more than 50 years ago, ITI Technical College has built a strong reputation for providing hands-on education and workforce training in skilled trades and technical fields. The institution works closely with employers throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area and beyond to ensure graduates develop the skills and knowledge needed to meet the demands of today’s workforce.“This recognition is not just about ITI—it is about our students, graduates, employer partners, and the communities we serve,” Champagne said. “Our success is measured by the success of our graduates and the confidence employers place in hiring ITI-trained professionals.”ITI’s programs are designed with industry needs in mind, preparing students for careers in areas such as instrumentation, process technology , automation and electronics, electrical technology, air conditioning and refrigeration, construction management, information technology, and drafting.The School of Excellence designation reinforces ITI Technical College’s continued commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and preparing students for meaningful careers.For more information about ITI Technical College and its programs, visit www.iticollege.edu About ITI Technical CollegeITI Technical College is a private, career-focused institution located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For more than 50 years, ITI has provided hands-on training designed to prepare students for careers in skilled trades, technology, and industrial fields. Through industry-focused programs, experienced instructors, and strong employer partnerships, ITI is committed to helping students build the skills necessary for long-term career success.

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