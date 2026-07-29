Prescott announces additional public meetings on property tax reform proposal

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) is continuing his statewide series of public meetings to discuss his proposal to replace Indiana's property tax system with a consumption-based funding model and gather feedback from Hoosiers ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

Prescott will host the following upcoming meetings:

July 29 at 6 p.m. – Vigo County Public Library, 680 Poplar St., Terre Haute

July 31 at 6 p.m. – Warsaw (Kosciusko County), Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce. Hosted with State Reps. Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) and Dave Abbott (R-Rome City).

The meetings are designed to give residents, local officials, business owners, farmers and community leaders an opportunity to learn more about the proposal, ask questions and share feedback as legislation is developed for the 2027 legislative session.

"My goal is to hear directly from Hoosiers as we continue refining this proposal," Prescott said. "These conversations are an important part of making sure any changes to Indiana's tax system are transparent, fiscally responsible and reflect the priorities of the people we serve."

Prescott's proposal would phase out Indiana's property tax system and replace the revenue with an expanded sales tax on most services while maintaining existing exemptions for healthcare, education and other currently exempt categories. Revenue generated under the proposal would continue funding schools and local governments.

Additional meeting locations and dates will be announced as they are finalized.

For more information about the proposal or to provide feedback, contact Prescott's office at 317-232-9751 or visit in.gov/h33.

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State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) represents House District 33,

which includes all of Blackford and Randolph counties,

and portions of Delaware, Henry and Jay counties.