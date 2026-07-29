Reps. Aylesworth, Commons: State funding awarded to support local arts and culture projects

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – State Reps. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) and Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) are highlighting an arts and culture project in Newton County that received funding through the READI 2.0 Arts & Culture grant program. The investment will help strengthen quality of place, support local economic development and enhance community amenities throughout the region.

The Brook Carnegie Cultural Expansion Project received a $1.9 million READI grant and was among 49 projects selected statewide through the initiative, which supports community-driven investments in arts and culture that encourage tourism, attract talent and improve quality of life.

"Arts education can be so meaningful to children and adults alike," Aylesworth said. "I'm excited to see how this investment will benefit Hoosiers in Newton County."

The Brook Carnegie Cultural Expansion Project will expand the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library which is the only consistent provider of arts programing, other than schools, in rural southern Newton County. The library provides weekly arts programming for young children and monthly programs for teens, adults and seniors. Aylesworth said the project expansion will create flexible space for visual and performing arts, workshops, exhibits and artist-led instruction. The funding will also support additional programming led by local and regional artists in mediums that include sewing, painting, photography and culinary arts.

"Providing a place for Hoosiers to learn about and enjoy art plays an important role in a community's quality of life," Commons said. "With this expansion, students and adults will have more opportunities to be creative and local artists will have more space to exhibit their work and share their talents."

Commons said through the READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Initiative, $65 million is being invested in projects that strengthen Indiana’s creative economy through efforts such as public art, cultural amenities and other community-focused improvements.

Indiana’s 15 READI regions developed arts and culture plans to identify opportunities for investment, and projects were selected based on their potential to create lasting community and economic impacts. More than 300 projects were proposed, representing over $1 billion in potential investments for arts and culture.

Click here to view a full list of READI Arts & Culture Initiative award recipients, project details and funding amounts. More information about the initiative is available at IndianaREADI.com.

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State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) represents House District 11,

which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.