Rep. Genda: State funding awarded to support local small businesses

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – A state grant of $30,000 was recently awarded to Boone County Storefront Design Accelerator, a local community-led project from Boone County Economic Development Corporation and Boone County's Main Street organizations, according to State Rep. Mark Genda (R-Frankfort).

The Storefront Design Accelerator Program works with locally owned small businesses to enhance customer experience and establish more vibrant downtown and commercial districts. During the program, participating businesses will have access to educational workshops, and 15 businesses will be selected for a customized design assessment and a $1,000 grant to implement recommendations.

"Entrepreneurial support like this opens doors to more opportunities and tools for current and future small business owners in Boone County," Genda said. "New and strategically updated storefronts attract new customers, boost local economies and bring life back into communities."

The grant, awarded by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.'s Community Collaboration Fund (CCF), supports new community collaborations, services and programming focused on building and strengthening Indiana's small businesses.

Projects selected for 2026 CCF funding focus on helping entrepreneurs and small businesses start and scale more quickly and leverage technology and artificial intelligence. This round of funding brings the total of CCF grants for fiscal year 2026 to $757,000, which is expected to support more than 6,000 current and aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses across the state.

Indiana ranks in the top five nationally for small business survival and 12th for the rate of new entrepreneurs. In 2024, Forbes recognized Indiana as the No. 2 state in the country to start a business.

To learn more about resources available to Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses, visit iedc.in.gov/entrepreneurship .

To learn more about the Boone County Storefront Design Accelerator Program and other economic development resources in Boone County, visit betterinboone.org.

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State Rep. Mark Genda (R-Frankfort) represents House District 41,

which includes portions of Boone, Clinton, Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties.

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