Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham, VLB Celebrate Successful Collin County Veterans Expo in Allen

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to share the success of the Collin County Veterans Expo held this past weekend in Allen. The VLB was proud to host this event alongside representatives from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), and Credit Union of Texas (CUTX).

"As Chairwoman of the VLB, answering Veterans’ questions about the many benefits they have earned through their service is one of the fundamental things we do at the Texas General Land Office (GLO) and VLB," said Commissioner Buckingham. "I want to thank the Texas Veteran Commission for their continued partnership and to the men and women at the VLB for helping to make the Collin County Veterans Expo a success. We remain dedicated to ensuring our nation's heroes get the vital resources they deserve."

VLB's Mallory Morris visits with Veterans at the Collin County Veterans Expo on Saturday, July 25, 2026 in Allen, TX.

More than 300 Veterans attended the six-hour event, which was held at the Allen Senior Recreation Center. The event connected Veterans with benefits and services they have earned through their service to our country. A total of 16 Veterans were served through the on-site VA Disability Clinic, and attendees had access to support and resources from 35 participating vendors, where they were provided information about:

VLB Home and Land Loan Programs

Texas State Veterans Homes

Texas State Veterans Cemeteries

Education and Employment benefits

Filing Disability and Other Claims

To learn more about the VLB and about its services, including an online resource library, click the button below:

Veterans Land Board

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.