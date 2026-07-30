Continuing its strong growth, ATELIC AI brings Richard Emmott on as Sales Director for their GCC Industrial AI system

Richard Emmott Joins Atelic

The AI firm announced the appointment of Mr.Emmott as Regional Sales Director, based out of Abu Dhabi, joining as part of ATELIC's scale-up across the region.

What impressed me about Atelic was their ability to offer bespoke solutions at scale and simplify the complex. AI can only be done right with the right architecture and industry domain knowledge” — Richard Emmott

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Emmott comes from his last role as ADNOC advisor with their distribution operations, where he supported enterprise transformation programmes across multiple business domains and partners while ensuring business value realisation through architecture governance, integration and operating model alignment."After 10 years living and working across the GCC in high growth firms such as Majid Al Futtaim, ADNOC, PWC & in roles such as CTO & MD, I’m excited by the technology that Atelic is building for next generation Industrial AI” said Richard, he continued with... “What impressed me about Atelic was their ability to offer bespoke solutions at scale and simplify the complex. AI can only be done right with the right architecture and industry domain knowledge”."Richard’s extensive advisory work in downstream Oil, Gas and Retail positions him as a critical resource as we scale up our Industry Knowledge System – the AKS," said Ben Owen, CEO and Founder of ATELIC AI. "Our technology addresses many of the AI frameworks and transformational projects Mr. Emmott was involved in and we are delighted to see what he can do to continue accelerating demand for secure, industrial-grade Enterprise AI."Richard has held senior roles in consulting and in industry having built a reputation in Retail and all matters customer and consumer. He has been a senior member in three companies that delivered exceptional returns when they each successfully listed as an IPO in different countries, he holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and with recent updates from Harvard and MIT.About ATELIC AI: Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in the UAE, the Netherlands and the United States, ATELIC is an industrial AI knowledge system that combines physics-informed technology, industry expertise, and forward-deployed engineering to turn fragmented operational data into measurable business value for energy and manufacturing companies.

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