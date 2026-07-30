Vetstem Announces Termination & Settlement Agreement With Petvivo Holdings, Assumes Full Rights To PrecisePRP® Products

Company Assumes Full Ownership of PrecisePRP® Platform and Trademark; Begins Search for New Distribution Partners to Expand Market Access

We are already in discussions with potential distribution partners who share our commitment to deliver innovation to the veterinarians and patients who rely on this product” — Robert Harman, DVM, MPVM, Chief Executive Officer

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetStem, Inc. (“VetStem” or the “Company”), a veterinarian-led pioneer in regenerative veterinary medicine, today announced that it has entered into a Termination and Settlement Agreement with PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) (“PetVivo”), effective July 24, 2026, resolving all outstanding matters under the parties’ prior Exclusive License and Supply Agreement relating to the PrecisePRP® product line.

Under the agreement, all rights associated with the PrecisePRP® platform — including the PrecisePRP™ trademark and the remaining product inventory— revert fully to VetStem. The agreement resolves all matters arising under the parties' prior Exclusive License and Supply Agreement, confirms that all financial obligations arising under the prior license arrangement have been satisfied and extinguished, and provides for mutual releases with respect to substantially all claims between the parties, subject only to certain continuing obligations customary for agreements of this nature. As part of the mutually negotiated settlement, PetVivo will make settlement payments to VetStem in an aggregate amount of $75,000 and will return the remaining PrecisePRP® inventory to VetStem.

With full ownership and control of the PrecisePRP® platform restored, VetStem is now free to independently direct the commercialization, marketing, and distribution of its off-the-shelf, first-in-class platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product for dogs and horses. The Company is actively evaluating and pursuing new distribution partnerships in the US and globally to expand market access for veterinarians and to support the continued growth of the PrecisePRP® line.

“Assuming full ownership and control of PrecisePRP® allows us to chart our own course for this product and to build and expand commercial relationships to support it going forward,” said Robert Harman, DVM, MPVM, Chief Executive Officer of VetStem, Inc. “We are already in discussions with potential distribution partners who share our commitment to deliver innovation to the veterinarians and patients who rely on this product, and we look forward to sharing more about those partnerships as they take shape.”

To ensure continuity of care during the transition, VetStem will directly manage customer inquiries, orders, and adverse event reporting for PrecisePRP® going forward. PetVivo has agreed to promptly refer any direct complaints, adverse events, purchase questions, or orders relating to the product to VetStem for the twelve months following the effective date of the agreement. Vedco, Covetrus, MWI Animal Health, and Patterson Veterinary Supply currently carry the PrecisePRP product line.

About VetStem, Inc.

Founded in 2002, VetStem, Inc. is a veterinarian-led company that pioneered the use of regenerative medicine in veterinary practice, becoming the first company in the United States to provide an adipose-derived stem cell service to veterinarians for their patients. Based in Poway, California, VetStem holds exclusive licenses to a broad portfolio of patents covering the use of adipose-derived and other regenerative cell therapies, and has supported tens of thousands of stem cell treatments for dogs, cats, and horses across the United States and Canada. With PrecisePRP®, VetStem offers veterinarians a first-in-class, off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma product that complements its regenerative medicine portfolio. The VetStem team remains focused on developing clinically practical, affordable, and scientifically grounded solutions that harness the body’s natural restorative abilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding VetStem’s plans to pursue new distribution partnerships and expand commercialization of the PrecisePRP® product line. These statements are based on VetStem’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. VetStem undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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