OnlinePilatesClasses.com Announces 2026 Cross-Country Summer Studio Tour

Brad And Lesley OPC Summer Tour 2026 Summer Tour Host Studios OPC 2026

This is the ultimate screen-to-studio reunion. Instead of watching OPC from behind your screen, this tour brings their signature teaching directly to you.

We love our online platform because it lets us move together every single day, no matter where we are in the world. There is nothing like packing the van to go squeeze our community in real life.” — Lesley Logan Co Founder OPC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- lassical Pilates platform OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) has announced its semi-annual 14-city cross-country road trip, taking place August 5 through August 23, 2026. Led by OPC founder and second-generation Pilates teacher Lesley Logan alongside CEO Brad Crowell, the tour brings in-person workshops, form adjustments, and classical Pilates education to regional host studios across the United States.The 2026 tour is presented by title sponsor Balanced Body, an equipment manufacturer and education provider in the Pilates industry, alongside supporting sponsors Crae Home, Pilatay, TAVI / ToeSox, and Vooray.The upcoming summer tour is designed to bridge online practice with in-person instruction. Participants will attend Mat and Equipment sessions led by Logan, focusing on classical mechanics, alignment, and hands-on technique feedback intended to strengthen individual home routines."While our online platform connects us with members globally every day, returning to local studios allows us to deliver direct, hands-on adjustments in person," said Lesley Logan, co-founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com. "This tour provides practical technique refinements that members can apply to their regular practice throughout the year."Each tour stop will feature:Instructional Workshops: In-person Mat and Equipment classes centered on classical Pilates mechanics and tactile form corrections.Educational Resources: Access to specialized training materials, including OPC’s Pilates Flashcards.Sponsor Activations: Product demonstrations, giveaways, and attendee gear provided by Balanced Body and supporting tour sponsors.The Official 2026 Tour ScheduleDate/City/Host Studio08/05Denver, COPosture Power Wellness08/06Lawrence, KSThe Jayhawk Club08/07Nashville, TNSpiral Spine Pilates08/08Knoxville, TNPilates Haus & Barre08/09Greensboro, NCCore Integrity Pilates08/11Augusta, GAFIT Pilates08/12Atlanta, GAVitality Method Studio08/14Huntsville, ALClub Pilates West Huntsville08/15Birmingham, ALEssential MVMT + Pilates08/16Jackson, MSDowntown Pilates Studio08/17Frisco, TXClub Pilates East Frisco08/20El Paso, TXXcellence Pilates08/21Tucson, AZCentro Pilates Studio08/23Las Vegas, NVCommonwealth PilatesTo view schedule details or register for an upcoming stop, visit onlinepilatesclasses.com/tour.About OnlinePilatesClasses.comFounded in 2018, OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) is an SBA-certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) offering classical Pilates instruction via mat, reformer , tower, and chair classes. Owned by second-generation Pilates teacher Lesley Logan and CEO Brad Crowell, OPC serves a global membership through weekly video classes, structured tutorials, and personalized teacher feedback.About Balanced BodyWith 50 years of state-of-the-art engineering and product innovation, Balanced Body was the first to substantially update Joseph Pilates’ original equipment. Founder and CEO Ken Endelman holds 28 U.S. patents for Pilates-related inventions. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Balanced Body employs over 400 people and manufactures the majority of its equipment in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.pilates.com Crae Home: Crae Home crafts luxury, eco-friendly lifestyle towels designed for functional performance without sacrificing style. Engineered for sweat, studio sessions, and travel, their ultra-absorbent towels elevate everyday movement routines.Pilatay: Pilatay is a lifestyle brand and media platform dedicated to celebrating Pilates culture. Known for its witty, movement-focused apparel and accessories, Pilatay bridges the gap between serious studio practice and everyday fun.TAVI / ToeSox: The gold standard in functional performance footwear, TAVI and ToeSox design non-slip grip socks engineered for stability, hygienic protection, and superior foot biomechanics on the mat, reformer, and beyond.Vooray: Designed for active, on-the-go lifestyles, Vooray creates premium athletic bags and accessories that seamlessly blend performance, durability, and modern aesthetic design.Website: onlinepilatesclasses.com/tourInstagram: @lesley.logan

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