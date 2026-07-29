Riverbend Homes Builds Custom Luxury Residence in Exclusive Travis Club Community

Riverbend Homes constructs a 4,560 sq ft custom luxury residence at Travis Club in Spicewood, Texas, featuring sweeping Hill Country views & premium amenities.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, one of the leading design and build firms serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, is building a four-bedroom custom luxury residence at 20917 Vergari Drive within the exclusive Travis Club community in Spicewood, Texas. Situated on Lot 176, Travis Club Phase 1, the property is positioned within a private golf-course community overlooking Lake Travis.

The residence offers approximately 4,560 square feet of conditioned living space and a total slab area of approximately 7,173 square feet. Designed to capture sweeping Texas Hill Country vistas, the home incorporates Texas limestone architectural elements, large-format windows, and an extensive suite of indoor and outdoor amenities.

Key features of the residence include:

• Extensive use of Texas limestone, including architectural elements and fireplace details

• Large floor-to-ceiling and oversized windows throughout, maximizing natural light and Hill Country views

• Two dedicated home offices, designated as "Jeremy's Office" and "Erin's Office"

• Expansive outdoor living area with multiple covered porches

• Private putting green and outdoor gas firepit

• Dedicated game room featuring a golf simulator area

• Home wellness amenities including a sauna, cold plunge, and exercise room

• Large outdoor entertaining spaces overlooking the surrounding landscape

• Dual garages and a spacious motor court

"Building within an exclusive community like Travis Club reflects what Riverbend Homes has committed to for nearly three decades — crafting residences that are as individual as the people who call them home," said Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes. "Every detail of this project is a product of close collaboration and the kind of attentive listening that defines the Riverbend process."

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996. The company takes a selective approach to project management — limiting the number of active projects at any given time and committing to daily on-site oversight throughout each build. This methodology, known as the "Riverbend Difference," is grounded in understanding each client's vision and translating it into the finished home.

Client testimonials reflect this commitment to personalized service. Tanker H., a Riverbend Homes client, shared:

"The team at Riverbend Homes provides a quality experience from start to finish. Their process, communication and work quality is outstanding. Ben & Blake are a pleasure to work with. To anyone looking for a top-notch luxury home builder to walk through the home building process with them we can't recommend them highly enough!"

First-time home builder Lorrie L. described the experience:

"Being first time home builders we could not have asked for a better company. Riverbend Homes guided us every step of the way and gave us our dream home! Our vision was transformed into a place that is better than we could have imagined and the perfect place to retire. In the end we won, with a beautiful home and new friends. We will always be grateful for the care you put into every detail. Thank you, Riverbend Homes!"

Client Luke noted:

"Front start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our homes progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life. We're so glad we trusted Riverbend Homes to build our new beautiful home."

Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

Riverbend Homes provides custom home design and build services to residents across cities and towns including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland, as well as across Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Llano, and Burnet counties.

Prospective clients interested in building a custom home in the Texas Hill Country are invited to visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/, explore the company blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog, or call (512) 468-0240 to begin the process.

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About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

Notes to Editors:

• Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

• The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

• Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

• The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

• For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.

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