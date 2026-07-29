New Service RefineMyText.com Launches to Add the Human Touch Back Into AI-Generated Writing

Refine

Founder Michael K. Bender introduces a polishing and editing service built for the age of AI-assisted content

AI can get people to a first draft faster than ever, but speed isn't the same as quality. A lot of AI writing sounds the same — safe, repetitive, missing a real voice.” — Michael K Bender

CAIRO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI writing tools flood inboxes, websites, and social feeds with content that often reads as generic, repetitive, or unmistakably machine-made, a new service is stepping in to solve the problem: RefineMyText.com.RefineMyText.com offers writing, editing, and full-scale polishing for documents, articles, marketing copy, and other materials that started with AI assistance. The service positions itself as the missing human layer for AI-generated material — taking drafts that are functional but flat and reworking them so they read as clear, compelling, and authentically human."AI can get people to a first draft faster than ever, but speed isn't the same as quality," said Michael K. Bender, founder of RefineMyText.com. "A lot of AI writing sounds the same — safe, repetitive, missing a real voice. Our job is to take that draft and make it sound like an actual person wrote it, because in the end, a person did the thinking. We just help finish the job."What RefineMyText.com Offers• Full editing and rewriting of AI-assisted drafts for tone, clarity, and authenticity• Line-by-line polishing to remove repetitive phrasing and "AI-sounding" patterns• Review and refinement of business documents, marketing copy, articles, and personal writing• A human-first quality check before content goes publicWhy It Matters: As more writing — from marketing emails to internal memos to blog posts — starts with AI, the demand for a final human pass is growing. Readers and search engines alike increasingly favor content that feels genuine and well-crafted over text that reads as templated or artificial. RefineMyText.com fills that gap, working as a finishing layer between AI output and the audience it's meant to reach.Availability: RefineMyText.com is available now to individuals, small businesses, and organizations looking to refine AI-assisted writing before it's published or sent. More information is available at www.refinemytext.com Media Contact: Michael K. Bender, RefineMyText.com, michael@refinemytext.com, www.refinemytext.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.