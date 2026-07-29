Before the Next Heat Wave, Share These Resources to Protect Workers from Sun & Heat Illness

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Access EFI's Free Bilingual Toolkit

By providing heat and sun protection resources in both English and Spanish, we hope to help employers and workers take action before heat becomes a medical emergency.” — Alexandra Martinez, Sr. Marketing and Sales Associate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) encourages employers and workers to take proactive steps to prevent heat-related illnesses by using its Sun & Heat Protection toolkit , a free resource available in both English and Spanish at equitablefood.org/sunprotection.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that those working outside face some of the highest risks of heat exposure in the United States. To help employers and workers stay safe, EFI has updated its toolkit with new resources and practical guidance developed with input from workers and stakeholders. The updated toolkit includes:- An updated Prevent Heat Fatalities section with strengthened guidance on recognizing and responding to heat-related emergencies.- A new, easy-to-follow heat index table that outlines recommended actions to prevent heat illness at different temperature levels.Expanded recommendations in the Other Ways to Support Sun Heat Protection section, featuring additional solutions employers can implement to protect workers.- Full bilingual access to the entire toolkit, including educational materials and video resources in both English and Spanish.The toolkit also includes printable tip sheets and posters, educational resources and practical information employers can use to strengthen heat safety programs and worker training efforts.“Heat illness remains one of the most serious and preventable risks facing outdoor workers,” said Alexandra Martinez, EFI senior digital marketing and sales associate. “We updated this toolkit to make critical safety information even easier to access and apply. By providing practical tools in both English and Spanish, we hope to help employers and workers take action before heat becomes a medical emergency.”In addition to the toolkit, EFI urges workers and supervisors to monitor colleagues by implementing the “two-question rule”: If you ask a coworker any two simple questions and they hesitate for more than three seconds or give a nonsensical answer, stop work immediately. Workers should also be trained to recognize the signs of heat stroke, like confusion, slurred speech or unconsciousness, and know to call 911 immediately while cooling the affected worker with ice or cold water until help arrives.Heat exposure contributes to up to 2,000 worker fatalities and 170,000 heat stress-related injuries across the United States each year. Beyond the devastating human toll, failure to implement simple heat safety measures has a massive economic impact, costing the U.S. economy nearly $100 billion annually.Protecting workers from extreme heat benefits both employees and employers. Effective heat safety practices can help reduce injuries, prevent costly disruptions and support a healthier, more productive workforce.For more information on EFI’s bilingual Sun & Heat Protection toolkit and to access its resources, visit equitablefood.org/sunprotection.###About EFIEquitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker engagement throughout the supply chain. Committed to multistakeholder participation, EFI works with growers, farmworkers, retailers and experts to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address agriculture’s most pressing challenges.

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