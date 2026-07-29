Aurel Launches as a National Database of Recovery

UREL launches as a national database of recovery, giving individuals and organizations a searchable home for recovery education.

Georgia nonprofit AUREL launches a searchable national database of recovery education, with 150+ lessons live and growing weekly.

Recovery starts with a felt need. AUREL asks one question: what do you need today? You choose what to engage with, at your own pace - and when you're ready, we help point the way.” — Christian Janson, Executive Director and co-founder, Most High Ministries

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia-based nonprofit opens public access to a growing digital library of recovery education, built from documentary storytelling and lived experience rather than a single clinical model

ROSWELL, Ga. — July 29, 2026 — Most High Ministries, Inc., the nonprofit behind AUREL, today announced the public launch of AUREL EDU, a digital platform designed to function as a national database of recovery: a single, searchable home for recovery education that is available to anyone, anywhere, regardless of what program, court system, or treatment path brought them to it.

Recovery resources in the United States are scattered across treatment centers, drug courts, sober living homes, and word of mouth, with no shared national reference point. AUREL was built to close that gap. The platform organizes documentary footage, original teaching series, and reflection-based curriculum into a self-directed library that people can search and move through at their own pace, on their own terms.

The platform's content spans multiple frameworks for understanding recovery, including cognitive and behavioral approaches, brain science, and spiritually grounded models, presented side by side rather than as a single prescribed path. Every course is anchored in real documentary material and first-person testimony, with reflection questions built around specific moments in that material rather than abstract theory.

"Experience is the teacher," said Christian Janson, Executive Director and co-founder of Most High Ministries. "Recovery starts with a felt need. AUREL asks one question: what do you need today? You choose what you engage with, at your own pace. When you're ready for the next step, we're there to help point you toward it.”

AUREL's founding curriculum includes the Montana Society Project, a 90-episode lesson plan funded by Dean Andersen, with post-production supported by the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust in 2025. That work now lives permanently inside AUREL as searchable, self-directed curriculum. A follow-up cross-country documentary series, 12 Principles Across America, is currently in production and will expand the library further.

AUREL is launching with more than 10 learning plans and over 150 lessons, with new content being added every week. The platform was built with privacy as a foundational principle rather than an add-on: it does not use artificial intelligence to generate or curate content, and it is designed so that user data stays private by default.

AUREL EDU is available now at aureleducation.com.

About Most High Ministries / AUREL

Most High Ministries, Inc. (DBA Most High Media / AUREL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit recovery education organization based in Georgia, founded in 2017 by Christian Janson and co-founded alongside his wife. Drawing on a background in documentary production, the organization builds recovery education around real stories and first-person experience rather than prescriptive curricula. AUREL EDU is its flagship education platform.

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