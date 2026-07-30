Jazz Imaging Promotes Aaron DeCorte to Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned dental imaging leader expands role to oversee all customer-facing functions as company accelerates hyper-growth

Our commercial team is focused on delivering results for every private practice, DSO, dental school, and government entity that trusts Jazz to deliver x-rays without extortion.” — Aaron DeCorte

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN JOSE, Calif. – July 28, 2026 – Jazz Imaging, the fastest-growing digital sensor company in the United States, today announced the promotion of Aaron DeCorte to Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. DeCorte, previously Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will be based at the company’s San Jose, California headquarters and will lead all customer-facing operations, including private practice sales, marketing, growth initiatives, and customer support.Joining Jazz Imaging just prior to the launch of the SOLO sensor in 2016, DeCorte brings more than 25 years of sales, sales management, and marketing experience spanning Silicon Valley startups, virtual training, and dental imaging technology. His career in digital radiography began in 2002 at DEXIS, where he progressed from District Sales Manager to Regional Sales Manager. Subsequent leadership roles at startups including gForce, Docent, and VirTra. .Under DeCorte’s leadership, Jazz has achieved remarkable market adoption of its pioneering subscription-based sensor model, which the company continues to dominate. This innovative approach has delivered greater affordability and a warranty that truly protects practices.“I couldn’t be more excited to further contribute to the company’s next phase of hyper growth in the dental sensor space,” said Aaron DeCorte. “As a ‘direct from manufacturer’ brand we have not only made sensors more affordable to acquire, but also filled the unspoken void in typical sensor warranty that actually covers sensor damage. 10 years ago everyone thought you had to go through a dealer in order to achieve scale. We have not only proven that belief incorrect, but doctors themselves have realized that by getting sensors direct they are able to gain control of their sensor investment and never worry about surprise costs that arise when a sensor stops working, for any reason. Our commercial team is focused on delivering results for every private practice, DSO, dental school, and government entity that trusts Jazz to deliver x-rays without extortion.”“Aaron has been instrumental in making Jazz the fastest growing brand in dental sensors,” said Todd Miller, Founder and CEO of Jazz Imaging. “We are excited to have him in our San Jose headquarters to contribute to areas outside of just the sales and marketing functions and continue the upward momentum . His experience in the dental sensor space is invaluable.”About Jazz ImagingJazz Imaging is a San Jose, California-based innovator in dental digital sensors. As a direct-from-manufacturer brand, Jazz has pioneered an affordable subscription model (Jazz Club) that delivers reliable imaging technology with comprehensive, ongoing protection for private practices, DSOs, dental schools, and government entities. For more information, visit www.jazzimaging.com Media Contact: Sharmaine GonzalezJazz Imaging(567) 234-JAZZsharmaine@jazzimaging.com

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