ABUSE CASE INVOLVING 350-POUND PIG, WADDLES, HEADS TO FLORIDA COURT

July 28, 2026, 3:49 p.m. ET

SPCA Tampa Bay is facing an animal cruelty trial over the alleged mistreatment of a 350-pound pig named Waddles.

The organization was initially cited after Waddles was reportedly found sunburnt and without proper care.

SPCA Tampa Bay paid the fine but later had the resulting guilty plea vacated by a court.

There’s no question Waddles, a 350-pound pig living in Florida, is loved by many, and has become somewhat of a celebrity in the Tampa area.

What is in question is whether the animal suffered abuse at the hands of SPCA Tampa Bay, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Tampa Bay. A non-jury trial begins July 29 to answer that question.

Last year, the non-profit was cited for animal cruelty after Waddles was observed to be sunburnt and accusations he was left in the hot sun with no water or proper care. SPCA paid the fine, "which constituted a guilty plea and an adjudication of guilt," according to court documents. However, SPCA officials said it paid the fine based on “inadequate legal advice,” according to FOX 13.

The organization was granted a motion "for postconviction relief and vacating adjudication," which basically allowed SPCA to take the plea back. In its ruling, the court said, "the SCPA did not understand the consequences of paying the fine and the SPCA would not have paid the fine had its board of directors been aware of the true consequences."

A judge denied SPCA’s request to dismiss the case.

The organization filed a motion claiming it was immune from prosecution “because SPCA is a veterinarian and is thereby immune from animal cruelty claims" under Florida law, according to court documents. A judge ruled SPCA "is an establishment" and not a veterinarian.

"First and foremost, the Judge's ruling is not dispositive as to the issues of the case. It only holds that there are facts in dispute to be discussed at trial. SPCA remains ready to go to trial and confident in the anticipated result from the trial," SPCA’s trial attorney, Alec Waid said in a statement to FOX 13. "SPCA refutes the inaccurate accounts publicized by the protestors and look forward to the Court evaluating the evidence at trial."

Grady Irvin Jr, an attorney representing Waddles and his supporters, called the judge’s decision "fantastic."

"Can you imagine what would happen if an organization were able to say, we can treat animals essentially any way we want to, and we can’t be prosecuted?" Irvin added. "Well, that would just be outrageous."

Messages were left for both attorneys by USA TODAY NETWORK.

Michelle Spitzer is a journalist for The USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA. As the network’s Rapid Response reporter, she covers Florida’s breaking news. You can get all of Florida’s best content directly in your inbox each weekday day by signing up for the free newsletter, Florida TODAY, at https://floridatoday.com/newsletters.