Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,392 in the last 365 days.

AI IS BECOMING THE FIRST CALL FOR LEGAL ADVICE. WILL IT RECOMMEND YOUR FIRM?

For years, law firms competed for visibility on Google's first page. Today, a growing number of prospective clients are taking a different path. Instead of typing keywords into a search engine, they're asking artificial intelligence (AI) platforms direct questions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AI IS BECOMING THE FIRST CALL FOR LEGAL ADVICE. WILL IT RECOMMEND YOUR FIRM?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.