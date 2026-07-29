AI IS BECOMING THE FIRST CALL FOR LEGAL ADVICE. WILL IT RECOMMEND YOUR FIRM?

For years, law firms competed for visibility on Google's first page. Today, a growing number of prospective clients are taking a different path. Instead of typing keywords into a search engine, they're asking artificial intelligence (AI) platforms direct questions.

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