Review Your Property Notice of Valuation by Sept. 15

Summit County property owners should check their mailboxes for their official Notice of Valuation statement.

Property owners have until September 15 to review their statement. As a taxpayer, you should we watching for market changes, as well as whether your property is coded correctly and receiving any exemptions that may be available (like the Primary Residence Exemption).

To assist property owners, Summit County provides dedicated resources based on your specific need:

Property Valuation Details: Learn more about the tax assessment at summitcountyassessor.org.

Filing an Appeal: Find step-by-step guidance on appealing your property's value through the Board of Equalization at summitcounty.info/boe (deadline to file an appeal is September 15).

Tax Exemptions: Check your eligibility and apply for the Primary Residence Exemption at summitcounty.info/PRE (deadline to apply is September 15).

General Property Tax Questions: Learn how each property office can best serve your needs at summitcounty.info/propertytaxes.



